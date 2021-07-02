Despite starting his round with three birdies on the first four holes, Jackson Van Paris got a wake-up call a few holes later.
While that wake-up call came a close on the scorecard, it was more than five hours after his hot start as play was put on hold due to heavy rain early Friday morning during the round of 16 of the 121st North and South Amateur Championship hosted at Pinehurst No. 2.
Taking on Luke Gifford, a 3-up lead early on nearly evaporated quicker than the puddles on the course after the players returned after 2 p.m. A back-nine with flashes of short-game mastery led the future Vanderbilt golfer to a 4 and 3 win to advance to Saturday morning’s quarterfinals that will lead into the semifinals in the afternoon. Van Paris will go against Tilly Finigan starting on the first tee of Pinehurst No. 2 at 7:50 a.m.
“I was 4 under through five and 3 up, and then I kind of started to relax a little bit. Then he birdied 6, which was an incredible birdie, pared 7 and birdied 8, which was another incredible birdie,” Van Paris said. “That kind of woke me up a little bit. I was like, ‘All right, I’m playing golf here. I’ve got to beat my man. He’s not going to lay down.’”
The rising junior from the University of South Florida came out anew after the rain delay as both golfers got off to a feverish pace on the front nine of the match.
“I think on the front nine we shot 31 and 32, and I’m going to guess that was probably the two best scores on the front nine maybe all week, but definitely today with all the stops and starts,” the Pinehurst resident said.
Two holes came off Van Paris’ lead on the sixth and eighth greens, and when he stepped up to the 10th tee, it was a fresh start for both golfers, despite the score leaning in favor to the local product at 1 up.
“I didn’t have any momentum going into that back nine,” Van Paris said.
So Van Paris made his own momentum.
The 10th green looked to be his chance to do so, but his birdie try rolled off the right edge for Van Paris. Another approach into the green on No. 11 left Van Paris a downhill birdie putt with a hard break from left to right.
“I told myself, ‘I’m not going to put two bad strokes on it in a row. I’ve got to just really try to buckle down and start it on my line,’” Van Paris said.
That line was more than two widths of the cup to the left of the hole, and had the pace and line needed to drop in and move him to 2 up. Van Paris said his putter has been the best part of his game, and showed that time and time again.
As the two battled it out over the 15 holes Friday, Van Paris stayed true to his match-play mindset, and was better executing that plan than he was in the first round Thursday.
“If he hits an iron to 10 feet, hit it to 8 feet. If he makes a putt, make it on top of him. If he misses a putt, make it anyway,” he said.
After working out kinks in his swing that led to errant drives and more work than he wanted on second shots, the confidence of seeing a straight drive fly into the overcast skies Friday on the second hole provided the shot of confidence needed to control his round. With that, and the soft conditions of the greens, Van Paris posted a bogey-free round.
“Anytime you go bogey-free on Pinehurst No. 2 through 15 holes, obviously you are doing something right,” he said. “I kind of got back to trusting myself.”
