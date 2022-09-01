unnamed.jpeg

Pinehurst No. 8 has undergone extensive renovations and opens Friday.

 Contributed

Pinehurst No. 8 will reopen Friday following agronomic and infrastructure enhancements highlighted by new TifEagle greens, fully restored bunkers with fresh sand, improved drainage throughout the course and the removal of invasive trees limiting views and inhibiting sunlight.

Additionally, the existing Bermudagrass turf on tees and fairways was “fraise” mowed to remove thatch throughout the course, tighten up lies and foster more rollout on tee shots. Fraise mowing is a highly disruptive mowing technique developed in the North Carolina Piedmont that effectively removes thatch, organic matter and soil from Bermudagrass in a single pass.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days