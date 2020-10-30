The fan experience at the 2020 World Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays stands in stark contrast to any other Fall Classic in the long and storied history of Major League Baseball.
For the first time since 1944, when the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Browns played all games at Sportsman’s Park, the series to crown baseball’s champion was held at a “neutral site” out of health concerns due to COVID-19. MLB strategized that eliminating the travel factor from the mix by playing all the games in one venue increased the odds the World Series could be completed without interruption.
Fortunately for baseball fans, the strategy was successful.
As I walked to the stadium for Friday’s Game 3, the silence on the streets and sidewalks was noticeable. There were no rowdy Dodger and Ray fans tailgating, no scalpers yelling “tickets for sale” and no vendors hawking their souvenirs. Texas Live, the entertainment district located between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium where the Cowboys play, was mostly quiet.
My mind flashed back to 1979, the only other World Series game I attended, when the Pirates played the Baltimore Orioles at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh. The streets and bars were jammed and every car radio played the famous disco anthem “We Are Family” - the rally song of the Pirates which helped propel them to victory in seven games.
For the first time, this was an all mobile ticket World Series. Fans’ phones were scanned prior to entering. No ticket stubs for the scrap book in 2020.
Globe Life Field, the neutral venue and home of the Texas Rangers, has been compared by some to a nondescript warehouse. Unlike the “retro” ballparks such as Camden Yards and PNC Park, the new stadium lacks character on the outside. However, the primary goal of this stadium was to provide a covered ballpark shielding fans from the oppressive Texas heat.
MLB made the decision to close the roof for Game 3 due to the chilly and windy Texas evening.
Inside, it was a pleasant 70 degrees. Although the stadium holds 40,300 fans, the attendance for the 2020 World Series was capped at around 11,500 fans per game, creating an empty cavernous effect as opposed to the electric feel of a sell-out in past series. Quite a contrast to the 2019 Series featuring the Nationals and the Astros, which averaged over 43,000 fans a game and drew over 305,000 fans for the seven games.
Walking to our seats, only a smattering of the many concession stands were open and the familiar aroma of hot dogs, popcorn and stale beer was absent. Vendors calling out “peanuts and Cracker Jack” were missed.
The crowd was overwhelmingly for the Dodgers. Many fans made the short flight from LA to Dallas wearing their jerseys with the names of the Dodger Greats such as Koufax and Robinson on their backs. In Game 3, the Dodgers had too much fire power and topped the Rays 6-2. In the end, the closed roof added to the excitement as the acoustic amplified the Dodger fans’ roars when they scored.
No question, the sights, sounds and smells of the 2020 World Series were different. At times, it felt like watching a ball game at an empty upscale shopping mall. However, this may be one of Major League Baseball’s biggest success stories. In the midst of a global pandemic and labor tension with the players’ union, MLB was able to hold a season and a competitive World Series to crown a champion for the 2020 season.
America’s Pastime carries on.
Mark Edwards lives in Pinehurst and also owns a home in Dallas. He was invited to be one of the select few that go to witness a World Series game live this year.