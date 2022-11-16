The Carolinas Women’s Club Team field braved heavy winds and blustery conditions on Legends Golf Resort’s links-style course, Heathland, for the championship transitioned to a 27-hole competition Monday and Tuesday. The changes did not hinder the field from carding low rounds and it certainly did not stop the defending champions, Pinehurst Country Club, from taking the hardware back home for the fifth time in this championship’s six-year history.
“It is fun to bring this back to Pinehurst and hopefully make the club proud,” said Pinehurst Country Club’s team captain Patty Moore. “This year was the first year we have brought two teams (in the Championship Division) and it was really fun. Playing against our friends also from our club made it kind of an interclub competition as well. We were really hard at it to beat each other as well as the rest of the field. I think this is the strongest field there has been since this championship began and probably the most teams in the gross division so it really means a lot to win this.”
After the opening round of captain’s choice, Pinehurst Country Club A, the Clubs at St. James and Mid South Club were all tied for the lead at 11-under-par. The second round typically proves to be more difficult with a Pinehurst alternate shot format. Although it may not come as a surprise that the club in which the format is named after performs quite well in this format each year.
Judy Penman and Penny Bibey from Pinehurst Country Club shot even-par and Patty Moore and Martha Mirman followed suit with another even-par finish to edge out the competition that was trimmed to nine holes due to inclement weather. The Clubs at St. James finished just one stroke shy of the lead along with Pinehurst Country Club’s B team, who made a comeback to tie for runner-up and win its flight.
“It is really cool that Pinehurst took both gross flights and it means a lot because we know a lot of the women we are playing against in this field and they are very good,” said Moore. “To be honest, we didn’t know many of the women on the St. James team, but I'd be darned if they weren’t great. Also, kudos to our other team as well. I am almost glad we only had a nine-hole match today because they were coming on strong and finished tied for second. I mean it was only a one-shot win so congratulations to all of them too.”
Greenville Country Club, out of South Carolina, pulled off a major comeback after starting the final round four shots off the lead. They overcame the returning Carolinas Division Champions, Cullasaja Club after a 7-under-par total in the final Pinehurst Alternate Shot round. Hall Bickmann and Patricia Reed shot a net 4-under-par, 31 and Aloma Smith and Kristin Rooke fired off a net 3-under-par, 32 to ultimately capture the title. Cullasaja Club earned runner-up and took home first place in their flight.