Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 12.59.55 PM.png

Pinehurst Country Club’s Judy Penman,Penny Bibey, Patty Moore and Martha Mirman celebrated a fifth Women’s Club Team title in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of the Carolinas Golf Association

The Carolinas Women’s Club Team field braved heavy winds and blustery conditions on Legends Golf Resort’s links-style course, Heathland, for the championship transitioned to a 27-hole competition Monday and Tuesday. The changes did not hinder the field from carding low rounds and it certainly did not stop the defending champions, Pinehurst Country Club, from taking the hardware back home for the fifth time in this championship’s six-year history.

“It is fun to bring this back to Pinehurst and hopefully make the club proud,” said Pinehurst Country Club’s team captain Patty Moore. “This year was the first year we have brought two teams (in the Championship Division) and it was really fun. Playing against our friends also from our club made it kind of an interclub competition as well. We were really hard at it to beat each other as well as the rest of the field. I think this is the strongest field there has been since this championship began and probably the most teams in the gross division so it really means a lot to win this.”

