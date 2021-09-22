USTA National Clay Court Tourn 05.jpeg

Lester Sack returns a shot in the 85-and-over singles championship match against Oz Winters Thursday at the Pinehurst Tennis Club.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

More than 550 tennis players from coast to coast came to Pinehurst last week to compete in the USTA National 70, 85 and 90 Clay Court Championships, an event the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club has hosted for more than 30 years.

The 70-and-over singles draw had 68 players, and after seven rounds of play last week, Marc Mazo, from Clearwater, Florida, was the last man standing after his 6-2, 6-2 win over Padg Bolton in the finals.

Lester Sack, from New Orleans, finished off Oz Winters in the championship match of the 85-and-over singles draw with scores of 6-4, 5-7, 6-1. Before that match, both players had eased into the finals with straight set wins.

USTA National Clay Court Tourn 14.jpeg

Spectators sit in the shade of trees around the tennis courts at the Pinehurst Tennis Club to watch action from the USTA National 70, 85 and 90 Clay Court Championships.

Winters got redemption in the 70-and-over doubles draw with partner Gordon Nichol to claim a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jack Sanders and Jerald Hayes.

In the 90-and-over singles round robin tournament, George McCabe from Oxford, Ohio went a perfect 3-0 in the event to finish first, with his closest match being a 6-2, 6-0 win over Richard Stennett.

The 70-and-over doubles champions were Paul Wulf and Leonard Wofford, with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over Philip Landauer and Tony Dawson in the finals. The champions from Oregon won each of their matches leading up to the finals in two sets.

