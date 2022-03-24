Pinehurst tennis courts

Pinehurst Resort tennis courts across the street from the members club near the parking lot for the resorts passenger vans and buses.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Pinehurst Resort and Country Club has announced a new schedule of youth and adult tennis clinics and camps that will start in two weeks.

The clinics will have an online signup for adults, while the youth clinics will be a drop in schedule, and the youth camps have an online sign-up. The clinics begin on April 4.

Links for the adult clinics can be accessed through the attached documents. All adult clinics must be registered in advance. Sign ups can be done online through the clinics google form. Members have priority to sign up for all clinics in advance before being opened to the general public.

Download PDF NEW Pinehurst Racquets Adult Tennis Schedule .pdf

The adult tennis clinics are held at the main resort and pickleball at Pinehurst No. 6 unless noted otherwise. The list of clinics include:

  • Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. fort 2.5/3.0 Ladies Clinic
  • Mondays 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. 3.0/3.5 Singles Clinic
  • Mondays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stroke of the Week
  • Tuesdays 9 to 10 a.m. 2.5 Ladies Clinic at Pinehurst No. 9
  • Tuesdays 5:30 to 7 p.m. Heavy Hitters
  • Wednesdays and Fridays 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Cardio Tennis
  • Wednesdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. 3.0/3.5 Ladies Clinic
  • Thursdays 9 to 10 a.m. 2.5 Ladies Clinic
  • Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mens Clinic:
  • Fridays 9:30 to10:30 a.m. Intro to Tennis at Pinehurst No. 9
  • Saturdays 8 to 9 a.m. Cardio Tennis
  • Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m. 3.0/3.5 Clinic
  • Saturdays 10 to 11 a.m. 4.0+ Clinic
Download PDF NEW Pinehurst Racquets Youth Schedule (1).pdf

The youth clinics include a handful of new sessions for younger players for the following days and ages:

  • Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Tiny Tots Tennis for ages 3-5 at Pinehurst No. 9
  • Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Intro to Tennis and Pickleball for ages 5-7 at Pinehurst No. 9
  • Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Intro to Tennis and Pickleball for ages 8-12 at Pinehurst No. 9
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. Orange Ball Clinic for ages 7-10
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Green/Yellow Ball Clinic for ages 10-15

Youth special events include youth match play days and youth summer camps. Links to sign up for those programs can be found on the attached documents.

Anyone with a question can contact the club by email at dana.parziale@pinehurst.com or kevin.criscoe@pinehurst.com or call 910-235-8568.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days