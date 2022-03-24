The Pinehurst Resort and Country Club has announced a new schedule of youth and adult tennis clinics and camps that will start in two weeks.
The clinics will have an online signup for adults, while the youth clinics will be a drop in schedule, and the youth camps have an online sign-up. The clinics begin on April 4.
Links for the adult clinics can be accessed through the attached documents. All adult clinics must be registered in advance. Sign ups can be done online through the clinics google form. Members have priority to sign up for all clinics in advance before being opened to the general public.
The adult tennis clinics are held at the main resort and pickleball at Pinehurst No. 6 unless noted otherwise. The list of clinics include:
- Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. fort 2.5/3.0 Ladies Clinic
- Mondays 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. 3.0/3.5 Singles Clinic
- Mondays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stroke of the Week
- Tuesdays 9 to 10 a.m. 2.5 Ladies Clinic at Pinehurst No. 9
- Tuesdays 5:30 to 7 p.m. Heavy Hitters
- Wednesdays and Fridays 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Cardio Tennis
- Wednesdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. 3.0/3.5 Ladies Clinic
- Thursdays 9 to 10 a.m. 2.5 Ladies Clinic
- Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mens Clinic:
- Fridays 9:30 to10:30 a.m. Intro to Tennis at Pinehurst No. 9
- Saturdays 8 to 9 a.m. Cardio Tennis
- Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m. 3.0/3.5 Clinic
- Saturdays 10 to 11 a.m. 4.0+ Clinic
The youth clinics include a handful of new sessions for younger players for the following days and ages:
- Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Tiny Tots Tennis for ages 3-5 at Pinehurst No. 9
- Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Intro to Tennis and Pickleball for ages 5-7 at Pinehurst No. 9
- Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Intro to Tennis and Pickleball for ages 8-12 at Pinehurst No. 9
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. Orange Ball Clinic for ages 7-10
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Green/Yellow Ball Clinic for ages 10-15
Youth special events include youth match play days and youth summer camps. Links to sign up for those programs can be found on the attached documents.
Anyone with a question can contact the club by email at dana.parziale@pinehurst.com or kevin.criscoe@pinehurst.com or call 910-235-8568.