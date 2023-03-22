The Village of Pinehurst Parks and Recreation Department recently hosted the Statewide Athletic Committee (SWAC) girls 12-and-under state basketball tournament at the Cannon Park Community Center.
The Village of Pinehurst team, coached by Mike Apke and Nicole Benbow, qualified through a sectional tournament in early March and continued their undefeated winning streak throughout the state tournament to secure the state championship on their home court.
“Many people might be surprised to learn that Pinehurst is developing state-champion level basketball players,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wagner. “We are incredibly proud of our hometown team and look forward to seeing what’s next for these all-stars.”
The Village of Pinehurst 12-and-under team is composed of Joelle Cole, Shelby Fruth, Caroline Antil, Virginia Grey Sutton, Sarah Grantham, Sofie Itegie, Tessa Hage, Pearl Hage, Brooklyn Riggan, Kate Noble, Emily Tuttle and Lily Rembetsy.
Teams from all over the state participated in sectional play, but only four teams were able to advance to the state championships; Pinehurst, Carteret County, Fuquay-Varina, and Wendell.
SWAC is a part of the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association (NCRPA) and is composed of Parks and Recreation athletic professionals from across the state whose purpose is to promote interest and participation in athletics and to conduct team tournaments at the sectional and state levels.
For more information on the Village of Pinehurst Parks and Recreation Department, visit vopnc.com or call (910) 295-2817.