Despite finishing one place better in her second season of high school wrestling at the N.C. High School Athletic Association girls state invitational, the feeling this year for Pinecrest’s Megan Rowland wasn’t exactly joyous.
Entering the tournament with a 46-9 overall record, wrestling against boys and girls this year, Rowland’s sophomore season wrestling girls advanced her to the championship bout of the 107-pound weight class Saturday morning inside the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse.
“It’s different. I’m very proud of myself overall, like 100 percent proud of what I accomplished making school history again, but it’s a little disappointing. Last year I ended with the success of winning my placement match. This year, I worked really hard and I ended up falling short of my goal,” Rowland said. “It’s very bittersweet. Last year, I was very excited because I took third place as a freshman and that’s a very high accomplishment for anybody. I set high goals for myself and I didn’t accomplish them, so that’s a little disappointing.”
As a freshman finishing third last year with a win in the third-place match, Rowland dropped the title bout Saturday by a 6-4 decision to Ria Wright from West Caldwell. She is the only female wrestler in school history to place at the statewide wrestling tournament.
Pinecrest as a team finished 12th at the girls state invitational, with the two other wrestlers eliminated on the first day of the event.
Coming from a wrestling family, the loss was one Rowland struggled to accept at first, but a conversation with her brother, Matt, a 2021 state champion, helped her embrace the setback. Matt’s high school career ended similarly to Megan’s sophomore season with a loss in the title match by a close decision.
“It was kind of tough talking to my family about it and reviewing that match. I talked to my brother and he said it was hard for him when he ended like that with a failure in mind,” Rowland said. “He said, ‘You’ve just got to keep your head up because you’ve got two years after this. You can keep going.’ It’s not over yet.”
Sunday was no off day for Rowland. For her the focus now goes to preparing to make history again by qualifying for the boys state tournament with a top-four finish this weekend a the 4A Mideast Regionals.
“I still have other goals to accomplish,” Rowland said. “One my goals last year was to make it to the boys state tournament, and I came up one match short. This year is the year I can fight back for it.”
With a perfect run on Friday, Rowland advanced to the finals of the 107-pound weight class. She claimed all three wins by fall to advance in the bracket.
Senior Jocelyn Mattingly lost in the consolation semifinals of the 132-pound division due to an injury forfeit, and claimed three wins on the day. Saoirse Moler went 1-2 on the day at 145 pounds.
“I saw my teammates fight really hard throughout the whole tournament,” Rowland said. “It’s really sad to see (Mattingly’s) senior year get taken from her, her goals get taken from her.”
A few days out from her close call in the finals, Rowland is relying on her faith to back her training as she looks to rectify the defeat next season.
“I learned to just trust in Him, and He’ll help me accomplish my goals and dreams. I’ve just to keep working hard and working for it,” Rowland said.
Next year, however, the statewide tournament for girls will go from being an invitational to a true state championship with the NCHSAA moving to sanction the sport starting next season. All the more motivation for Rowland.
“I feel like the loss in the finals is really going to push me to work harder. I’ve got to come back and work harder,” Rowland said. “I was back practicing the next day. I went straight back to practice and back to work. The whole thing pushes me, both losing and knowing we’re making progress with North Carolina women’s wrestling.”