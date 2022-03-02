Pinecrest senior Landon McMinimy controls the ball against an opponent this season for the Patriots.
The senior was a vital piece of the midfield for the Patriots this season, and was named to the N.C. Coaches Association East West All-Star game last week. The all-conference, all-region and all-state honoree is the 14th Patriot to be selected to participate in the game, and the first since Gerardo Peraza in 2015. The game will be played in MacPherson Stadium in Brown Summit on July 12 at 8:30 p.m.