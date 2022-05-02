It doesn’t take long for Pinecrest junior Marshall Landry’s emotion to show in a tennis match, and those outbursts of celebration and fist pumps after pivotal points came with more regularity Saturday afternoon in front of a large contingent of his friends, family and coaches.
In a highly-anticipated match against East Chapel Hill freshman Oliver Narbut for the 4A Mideast regional singles title, Landry fed off the crowd that was heavily in his favor sitting on the porch of the Country Club of North Carolina tennis clubhouse to repeat the same feat he accomplished there last spring.
“It’s a lot of fun. I like having a bunch of people cheering for me. My family and friends come out and it really helps,” Landry said after his win over Narbut, who retired due to injury in the second set.
“It keeps me positive. I want to be able to give them a good match, so I don’t want to have a terrible attitude or play bad. I want to make sure that they are seeing a good match and get what they come up here for.”
The same courts where Landry spent countless hours fine tuning his game produced four straight-set wins through the N.C. High School Athletic Association regional on Friday and Saturday.
“He’s just so good. Mindset wise, he keeps his cool. All in all, he has a good game. Every part of his game is solid. This was a very good matchup for him with both hitting good, solid balls,” Pinecrest coach Gail Deese said. “Marshall said, ‘I’ve got this Miss Deese.’ That’s all a coach needs to hear.”
After a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins Friday locked in a semifinal appearance and a second straight trip to the state championships, Landry defeated Arush Gupta 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in Saturday morning’s match.
The Pinecrest junior found himself trailing early in that first set, down 1-5, before mounting a fervorous comeback.
“The guy just kept me out of my rhythm and I wasn’t able to hit my normal ball and my serve was off,” Landry said. “I had to grind out every single point and it ended up working.”
On the other court, Narbut had to play in a three-set match. Landry’s match finished up nearly an hour before his opponent in the finals, allowing him to get added rest and analyze the blue chip prospect’s game.
“I was able to watch more of what he plays like and his play style, and what I needed to do in the match. I was able to get some food in and rest up,” Landry said.
Landry immediately put what he observed to practice to jump ahead 4-2 in the opening set after he broke serve.
During one rally, Landry used his quickness and touch to chase down a ball chipped over the net by Narbut and placed in a corner of the court that Narbut was unable to return it. Landry’s audible cheer was echoed by the gallery.
“That was the first break and it was an early break of the match. That gave me a bunch of confidence, because then all I had to do was hold serve,” Landry said. “I think that was one of the biggest points of the match.”
Whether the match was going to be 10 minutes away from the high school or hours away, Deese said the crowd following Landry is always there for him.
“There is an advantage for playing at home, but this crowd probably would’ve followed him anywhere because they like watching him play,” Deese said.
Forcing his opponent to cover every corner of the court, Landry jumped ahead to a 4-0 lead in the second set, and Narbut’s mobility started to slow with a noticeable limp. A nagging foot injury from the East Chapel Hill freshman led to the match ending prematurely.
Landry heads to his second straight singles state championship, and will use lessons learned from his showing last year, where he lost in the 4A semifinals, when he goes to the Millbrook Exchange Tennis Center starting Saturday.
“I had a tough tournament last year. I did all right, but I’ve worked on a bunch of things that I’ve seen from the guys that are in it,” Landry said. “It should be a good run. I’ve just got to stay focused.”
The next week of preparation for the individual state championship for Landry will include preparing for another championship as well with Pinecrest hosting D.H. Conley Tuesday in the second round of the dual team championship.
Also making a state championship appearance this coming weekend will be Union Pines’ Caleb Downing, who lost in the semifinals of the 3A Mideast regional singles tournament. The 3A state championship will be hosted at the Burlington Tennis Center.
