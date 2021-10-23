Her career assists total now is more than 1,000, but Pinecrest volleyball junior Sydney Karjala knows that the total is much more than just a perfectly placed two-handed set to her hitters.
There were some sets that weren’t quite on the mark or perfectly timed for the Patriot hitters over the last three seasons, and there were some sets Karjala had to show her athleticism to transition the ball from an errant pass to an attack attempt. For the most part, however, the lynchpin of the Pinecrest offense has worked with quality passes from the back row and turned it into precisely placed sets for a slew of the best hitters in the region during her Pinecrest career. Those players around her are the ones who she thanks for helping her pass the 1,000 career set milestone last week in the win over rival Union Pines.
“It’s definitely the reason where I am today. My hitters are the reason I get my assists. I’m very thankful for them,” Karjala said. “I would also like to thank the passes on the court because it’s an easy thing to get a free ball, but it’s really not. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s a lot of pressure when you get a perfect pass; it’s a lot of pressure to give a perfect set. It’s not just me getting those assists, it’s the whole team.”
That’s the mindset that is shared by the Pinecrest volleyball team; that individual goals are celebrated amongst the collective group.
“She understands that her hitters make that,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “If and when she accomplishes a goal, she celebrates it with the team. That’s kind of the way we are. We take some of the end of the season awards personal, but we take it personal as a team.
“She wants a personal award, but it’s going to be celebrated with her team.”
When the mark was met in the regular season finale last week, the team stopped in the middle of the match to celebrate their setter’s milestone.
“I did not know where I was at going into the match, but I knew I was getting close,” Karjala said. “I definitely didn’t expect that little thing they did in the middle of the game. It was very exciting.”
Surpassing 1,000 assists was a goal coming into high school, Karjala said, as she now takes aim at the school record, which is less than 200 assists away and well within reach with another season ahead.
A three-year varsity contributor at setter, there were nerves that Karjala had as a freshman seeing significant time on the court. With 357 assists as a freshman, followed by 254 last season with a condensed schedule, Karjala has 450 assists and counting this season.
She credits the leaders of the team as a freshman for helping her along as she transitioned to the highest level of high school volleyball in her first semester at the school.
“I was really nervous coming in my freshman year because I felt like everybody gets nervous when you are going into a new environment,” Karjala said. “I have to give it to the players and my coaches from freshman year to what I have become now because they treated me very well and they made me really comfortable.”
Part of what she learned over the first two seasons was to hold onto the positives that come from practices and matches, instead of holding onto the negative. That is part of her leadership style, which she takes personal responsibility for with her position on the floor.
“Off the court, we work on our mindset a lot. We never want to go home thinking about a bad day. Always go home thinking about the good things that you did,” Karjala said. “Like, if you shank like five balls but still got that one kill, think about that one kill when you go home. That’s definitely what I do.”
Shepherd and the Pinecrest coaching staff knew about Karjala before she stepped foot on Pinecrest’s campus, and her development since then has her now among some of the top setters in the 4A classification.
“She came in here pretty accomplished, and just like everyone else, she earned a spot,” Shepherd said. “She was one of the best two setters we had in the gym. She’s done nothing but get better every year.”
Her ability to set any type of attack up that Pinecrest runs, as well as keep the high-paced offense moving quickly from pass to set to attack makes her a valuable piece for Pinecrest this season now stepping in as the most experienced setter on the roster.
Karjala and the Patriots opened the 2021 state playoffs at home against South View Saturday. Coming off a deep run to the 4A East regional final last season, the Patriots strive to go further this playoff run, but the setter said that comes with playing every game like it is the last time you could step on the floor.
Continuing to improve and never being content with your level of play are also key factors in the playoffs, and that is something that Karjala always brings, her coach said.
“All she wants to do is get better every time she walks in the gym and literally she does,” Shepherd said.
