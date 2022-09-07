John Buchholz stood ready with the starter pistol in his right hand after giving the cross country runners the path to follow around the Pinecrest cross country course on Tuesday.
Then he realized something.
“Do we have a lead (golf) cart?” the girls cross country coach asked boys cross country coach Mike Devine, who was standing beside the start finish line.
After a brief pause, “No, we don’t have a lead cart. We have a lead horse,” Devine said, looking at the group of nearly 40 Pinecrest runners standing hunched in the ready position.
Then one head emerged over the group: senior Zack Gilbertson.
“Zack, don’t lead these guys the wrong way,” Devine said, cracking a smile.
That last exchange could have gone without saying. Every runner, and eventhe coaches, knew who was going to be the leader of the pack and the first to finish, but this year’s version of Gilbertson is a little different than the one that has found himself leaving the rest of the conference in his tracks the last three years. He’s more determined and has a better mental focus when it comes to running.
“I know it’s my last year and my last chance. It might suck in the moment, but it's 100 percent worth it,” Gilbertson said.
The rest of the conference, and his teammates for that matter, have become accustomed to seeing Gilbertson from behind in races.
But running ahead of the pack isn’t always Gilbertson’s focus.
“He’s not out here running for himself. He hates running by himself. He can’t stand it,” Devine said. “His mom told me that when he was a freshman. ‘Zack needs his people,’ she actually told me before I even met the young man, and she was 100 percent right. He needs his people. Now he’s committed to helping them be successful, and as soon as he did that, his own performances started to take off.”
That commitment to improvement has always been there for Gilbertson, but a young runner’s worst nightmare, growing pains, hampered him over the last two seasons in cross country. He hopes he’s done growing, but his emotional age is way ahead of his physical age.
“All teenage athletes have the same short term focus. They live or die by the PR most days,” Devine said. “I think what Zack has really done this year is stop worrying about what’s happening right in the moment, and has kept chipping away at it day after day after day.”
A runner’s best time in a recorded race is called their “PR,” and despite being one of the best runners for the Patriots the last three seasons, it had been nearly two years since Gilbertson topped his previous best. At the first race of the season, two weekends ago at the Providence Invitational, Gilbertson inadvertently set his new mark at 15 minutes, 29 seconds for 3.1-mile race.
“I just went into it, not really with an idea of what shape I’m in. I knew I could do something good because of good summer training,” Gilbertson said. “To PR on the first race at Providence is a big relief.”
To set that mark mostly came from a summer of working to improve himself on the course, but also proved that racing is more important than just running fast. For the Providence race, Gilbertson said he scouted out the field before the race, found the runners he knew would challenge him, paced himself with that group before a late surge to come in first by a handful of seconds ahead of Caden Townshend from Weddington, another top 4A runner.
“That was the most mature, disciplined and focused race he’s run in four years. He went out there to win that,” Devine said. “He didn’t get suckered into anything, he positioned himself perfectly and played to his strength. It was a beautiful race.”
Running mileages that look more like someone’s weekly commute to work may be physically tough, but success lies in the mental fortitude to keep going.
“Everything about cross country is mental,” Gilbertson says. “Even during my race at Providence, I had to keep telling myself to keep going. All summer I did a bunch of solo training because of vacation and what not, and just telling yourself to keep going is probably the hardest part.”
That part has taken nearly four years for Gilbertson to grasp, and now a more matured Gilbertson had a moment after this past track season where something clicked.
“It comes with experience. This summer is when I really learned it. I’d say in recent summers and during track season, I would get to a limit where I could tell myself, ‘OK I did enough,’ but it really wasn’t,” Gilbertson said. “This summer I’ve learned to put my head down and get that work in.”
Experience, commitment and focus seem to have Gilbertson heading in the right direction on the cross country trails, and off the track he exudes many of the same traits. That’s one reason his coaches believe he is built to be successful.
“He’s authentic. When Zack talks to you, or one of his teammates, or me, he’s exactly who he is. He’s not trying to be somebody else,” Devine said. “He’s not trying to be something else. He’s just Zack. Being authentic and honest with yourself is a huge part of being successful.”
That same thought goes along with Devine’s coaching: “run from where you are now, not where you want to be.”
Devine said that running to where you want to be can lead to injuries and losing sight of the path it takes to excelling in the sport, and even life for that matter. Gilbertson struggled with that at times last season.
“Last year I was definitely going for top five, but something wasn’t there,” he said of his showing at the 4A state championship, where he finished 31st. In his two previous trips to the state championship, he finished seventh each time.
“I’m just looking forward to just racing. Last year, I was doing everything I could to win,” Gilbertson said. “My goal is to be in the top two at states this season and to run hard all season and win some races.”
Top two in the states is a humble way of saying he has his eyes set on the title, his coach says.
“Zack is very comfortable with where he is, even though he wants to be better,” Devine said.
Like a puzzle, Gilbertson’s running game has finally fallen into place as it should challenge to be the school’s first boys cross country state champion since 1974
“If he stays calm and stays confident in himself, he will be there. Winning a state championship is a hard thing for anybody to do,” Devine said. “You’ve got to position yourself to be in the right place, and he will. The piece that has fallen into place this year is that confidence level.”
