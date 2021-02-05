Much like many high school athletes entering their senior year this year, trying to catch attention from colleges has been a struggle.
Pinecrest senior volleyball player Vivian Camplin can speak to that and more. A summer of tournaments canceled due to the coronavirus knocked out a lot of exposure events for the all-conference defensive specialist, forcing Camplin to promote herself to colleges.
“As soon as those were canceled, all that communication was cut off,” Camplin said. “Everything resorted to film and what I could pull from previous recordings and what I could pull myself. There was a really big period of worry.”
The period of worry ended when Camplin committed to William Peace University in Raleigh. On Thursday at her home, Camplin had her signing ceremony.
William Peace, an NCAA Division III school, finished second in the USA South Athletic Conference with a 24-8 last season. Camplin picked the Pacers over offers from Illinois Institute of Technology, Methodist University, North Park University, Oberlin College and Macalester College.
“It really just feels like home,” Camplin said of the program. “It’s such a tight-knit campus and the coach and the players when I did go speak to them were so kind and welcoming. Even in the midst of the pandemic and me not being able to join them in practice, when I was watching they were super nice and came up to talk and tried to include me.”
A 2019 all-Sandhills Athletic Conference libero for the Patriots, Camplin anchored the back line for the team this season that ran off a 17-1 record, a conference championship and an appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A East regional final match.
Camplin said she is going to go in and compete for the libero position at William Peace.
“She is probably one of the hardest working, most diligent with her want to get better as a player I’ve ever coached,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “Vivian is 100 percent effort and she always was reaching out to try and get better, and clearly she got better as she was named all-conference and was an integral part of our back row the last two years.”
That work ethic is one attribute that Camplin prides herself on.
“I’ve been moving around clubs a lot to work with different coaches and such. It’s taken lots of reps. I’m in the gym all the time,” she said. “I’m an energetic person. Energy is my big thing. I’m a consistent player and I have a good work ethic, too. Even if I’m not the best person out there, I’m going to be giving it 100 percent all the time.”
On top of the changes that the pandemic brought to the last 10 months, Camplin also had to battle through a shoulder injury.
“This year was especially rough. I had a shoulder injury right before the Pinecrest season started,” Camplin said. “On top of preparing myself for that season physically and mentally, I was having to do PT and work myself back to where I was. It took a lot of work outside of Pinecrest and my club practices.”
Camplin finished third on the team with 134 digs this past season, and served at a 95 percent rate with 16 aces.
Shepherd said those areas made Camplin a steady presence this season.
“Peace is getting a top notch back row player,” he said. ‘They are getting one of the best passers they can possibly get.”
Camplin said she has been awarded WPU’s Presidential Scholarship, the school’s highest honor, as well as additional grant awards to cover most of her college costs, since Division III schools cannot provide athletic scholarships. She is applying for the Honors Program and hopes to graduate with a Pre-Law degree. She’s the daughter of Todd and Holly Camplin.