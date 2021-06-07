With all his accolades and accomplishments on the wrestling mat, even a small misfortune didn’t stop Pinecrest junior Matt Rowland from missing out on being there for his team recently when he was forced to watch one of the biggest matches of the season from the sidelines.
Missing weight ahead of a tri-match at Lumberton three weeks ago, the 4A’s top 113-pound wrestler was unable to go up against Lumberton – a team that has been a rival on the mat in recent years for the Patriots. But Rowland made sure to support his team, even though he couldn’t provide points on the mat.
“They’ve always been there for me, and I didn’t want to close my mind out to them and just be angry because I missed weight,” Rowland said. “I just wanted to stay there and be there for them. I wanted to still get them support even though they were in a tough situation.”
A junior captain for the Patriots, that is some of the leadership that coach Bob Curtin has become accustomed to seeing from Rowland. That leadership has bled over into individual success for Rowland as he recently claimed his 100th career win.
“He was the first guy on the sidelines and he apologized to the team and he leads. He’s not in the corner whimpering and crying. He’s a leader and a really good leader,” Curtin said. “That’s 100 wins in this type of environment. He’s got the rest of this year, which is more than half of his matches and all of next year which should put him at 50.”
A two-time state placer during his freshman and sophomore years, Rowland needed eight wins entering this season to reach the benchmark.
“It’s a goal I’ve had for a long time. I’ve always wanted to get there and I’ve always thought about it seeing my older friends get it and all my other wrestling friends get it,” Rowland said.
“I wanted to get to 200 wins, but it got cut short due to COVID. I’ll only get up to like 175, but it’s always been important to me just so I can look back on it and remember it.”
Rowland sees himself as a leader in the wrestling room for the Patriots. Having wrestled since the age of five, his reputation preceded him before he got to Pinecrest as a regionally ranked middle school wrestler.
He claimed a fourth-place finish at states as a freshman wrestling at 106 pounds, and took fifth last year at 113 pounds.
After standing on the podium the last two trips to the state championships, Rowland wants to be the one atop the podium later this month at the 4A state championships contested at Glenn High School.
“I want to be a state champ this year and remain undefeated for the season,” he said. “I would like to see our team claw our way back to a state championship. That would be really nice.”
Rowland currently sports a 20-0 record this season.
More importantly on Rowland’s list of goals is to have his 13 other teammates in the lineup go with him to states. Last year, eight Pinecrest wrestlers qualified for states. The Patriots also won the regional title because of their performance.
“I have to make sure I’m pushing my teammates everyday in practice and making sure that we are up to the standards that our coaches set everyday, and just being a good leader,” Rowland said.
Curtin said that Rowland’s leadership fits into the mold the program has set for its wrestlers.
“He doesn’t walk in with a chip on his shoulder,” Curtin said. “It’s all about hard nosed wrestling the Pinecrest way.”
Rowland said his long term goals for wrestling includes going to a NCAA Division-I program, and winning a national title at that level. Like everything that Rowland has accomplished so far in his wrestling career, reaching those heights will require the same amount of dedication he has already put in, and then some.
“It’s a lot of hard work and it doesn’t come easy,” Rowland said. “You’ve got to put in the effort if you want to have results.”
