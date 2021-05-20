High school wrestling season had a wrench thrown in its typical plan when the N.C. High School Athletic Association pushed the sport to the spring semester, starting late in the month of April. With the changes, the Pinecrest wrestling team has rolled with the adversity.
A sophomore-laden roster, the Patriots claimed a pair of wins at home Wednesday over Purnell Swett and Jack Britt to improve to 4-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play this season with a pair of conference matches to close out Sandhills play next week against Scotland and Hoke County.
For the Patriots, this season is bearing the fruits of the team’s labor.
“We only have two seniors that are constantly in our lineup. So what I’m liking is the growth of the young guys. They’re listening and growing,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said.
“A win over Jack Britt, they’re a quality program. Byron Sigmon is going to bring them back again next year, just like the guys at Lumberton will. Every opportunity you get to play a really good program, you’re building momentum for the future. Every match was a battle.”
In the 56-12 win over Jack Britt, some of the underclassmen power for the Patriots came in the lighter weights. After starting the match at 170 pounds, a forfeit by the Patriots, Pinecrest ran off six match wins in a row to take control of the match. A medical forfeit at 120 pounds was the only other win for Jack Britt in the match.
Sophomores Riley Merchant and Elijah Ybarra claimed wins by major decisions at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, as the Patriots won four straight bouts before a double forfeit at 154 pounds.
“These guys are all second year guys at the high school and they are top-10 already, top-6 in the state,” Curtin said. “They’re improving, and that’s what I like. It’s constant improvement. They understand that really hard work in the room, equates to a really good time out here. Ninety minutes up there equals to six minutes of good wrestling down here.”
Senior Kian Smith clawed out an overtime win at 145 pounds. In the 160-pound match to close the night, Jarom Williams got a quick reversal in the third period while trailing on the scoreboard that he used to win by fall.
In both matches, the heavyweights shined and produced an unblemished record.
A 69-9 win over Purnell Swett included sophomore Jayden Dobeck winning by fall in the first period at 170 pounds, junior Robert Hyder winning by first-period fall and senior Cooper Bumgarner won by a 4-2 decision.
Hyder and Bumgarner each claimed wins over Jack Britt, Hyder by fall and Bumgarner by an 8-3 decision. Those two wins at 184 and 195 pounds setup wins by fall for Will Brock and Chase Godwin at 220 and 285 pounds against the Buccaneers.
“My biggest surprise is Will Brock at 220. He’s a second-year wrestler and this is his only first full varsity season. He’s only lost once to a state placer who took second last year,” Curtin said. “You see him and Chase up at those heavyweights, that’s great stuff right there. They’re so athletic and it’s a nice surprise.”
Williams also won his match against Purnell Swett with a pin in the second period.
A fall in the second period gave freshman Noah Malave his first win on the mat of his career against Jack Britt.
“That builds confidence and now he sees what we coach in the room and what we talk to him about is coming to fruition,” Curtin said.
Pinecrest wrestles on Saturday on the road in a tri-meet against Lake Norman and West Forsyth.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.