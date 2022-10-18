IMG-1556.jpeg

The Pinecrest girls golf team holds up its 4A Central regional championship trophy on Monday.

 Contributed

With freshman Julia Herzberg leading the way, the Pinecrest girls golf team finished first in the 4A Central regional hosted at Longleaf Golf and Family Club on Monday.

Pinecrest’s team score of 213 was 18 strokes ahead of Green Level in second place.

IMG-3010.jpeg

North Moore coach Richard Smith, left, stands with state qualifier Paige Ritter after her round at Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days