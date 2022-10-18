With freshman Julia Herzberg leading the way, the Pinecrest girls golf team finished first in the 4A Central regional hosted at Longleaf Golf and Family Club on Monday.
Pinecrest’s team score of 213 was 18 strokes ahead of Green Level in second place.
By finishing first as a team, all five golfers from Pinecrest will play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship at Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday and Tuesday.
In her first regional round, Herzberg tied for medalist honors at the regional with Mary-Paige King from West Forsyth, with both posting a round of 3-under-par 69. Herzberg was the Sandhills Athletic Conference golfer of the year.
Rounding out the other four golfers who qualified for states from Pinecrest was junior B.B. Rujiranan with a round of 70 to finish in third, senior Kitson O’Neal with a round of 74 to finish in seventh place, sophomore Camilah Porras with a round of 75 to come in eighth and sophomore Kaitlyn Kurczek with a round of 81.
Individually, North Moore and Union Pines each had one golfer qualify for the state championships next week.
Union Pines junior Carolyn Coffey used a round of 88 to qualify for states at the 3A Central regional at the Country Club of Whispering Pines’ River Course. The 3A state championship will be played at Longleaf.
North Moore junior Paige Ritter posted a round of 90 at Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club on Monday, good enough for eighth place at the 1A/2A East regional to qualify for next week’s 1A/2A state championship at Foxfire’s Red Fox Course.