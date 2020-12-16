Pinecrest volleyball vs 71st 20.jpg

Pinecrest junior outside hitter Emmie Modlin goes for an attack against Seventy-First at home last week. Modlin had 12 kills in the win at Richmond on Tuesday.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

With big offensive nights from the Modlin sisters and senior Lexi Allen at the net, the Pinecrest volleyball team claimed a three-set win over Richmond on the road on Tuesday night.

Pinecrest moved to 9-0 on the season with set scores of 25-19, 25-10 and 25-18.

Juniors Emmie and Chloe Modlin each had double-digit kills in the match, with Emmie tallying a team-high 12 kills and Chloe adding 10 kills.

Allen had 10 kills, 14 digs and three service aces.

Passing wise, Sophi Galford had 24 digs, as well as adding five aces and five kills. Vivian Camplin had 13 digs. Sydney Karjala had 17 assists and Madi Ringley added 12 assists.

Pinecrest hosts Purnell Swett on Thursday.

