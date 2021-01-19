Slow starts were compounded by costly errors for the Pinecrest volleyball team on Tuesday night at home against Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A East regional final.
Patriots’ coach Scott Shepherd said that added with a well-executed game by the Crusaders led to the three-set defeat for Pinecrest.
Cardinal Gibbons won with set scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-22 to advance to the 4A state championship game against Providence on Saturday.
“Everybody on our side of the net had their moment where they were off, had their stretch where they were off. It happens,” he said. “For the most part, they had their ‘A’ game the whole night. We didn’t.”
The seventh-seeded Crusaders (16-0) featured a stable of hitters that found holes at the net past the Pinecrest blockers and spots on the floor to hit it to as they accounted for more than 40 kills in the match.
Leading the attack at the net was senior Emily Chrysogelos with 21 kills, 10 of which came in the final set.
“It seemed like everything they did went right and everything we did went wrong for a certain stretch of time,” Shepherd said. “Then there were times that they’re that good of a team that we would do things right and it still wasn’t enough.”
On the other side of the net, No. 1 Pinecrest (17-1) had its struggles trying to get past the Cardinal Gibbons blockers.
An uncharacteristic output receiving serves at times also played a part in the Patriots’ inability to get its hitters going as Pinecrest, up until this match, used serve receives to help generate offense this season.
“We were a little bit off on our serve receive to start with and we’re an energy team,” Shepherd said. “If we serve receive a little better to start with, then we can get a little bit more energy and get on a run.”
In the first two sets, Pinecrest was unable to slow down Cardinal Gibbons runs that provided separation on the scoreboard late.
Cardinal Gibbons opened up the match taking a 9-4 lead, and held Pinecrest back by not allowing the lead to shrink below four points the rest of the way in the opening set.
Pinecrest tied the score in the second set at 9-all, and then was outscored 16-2 the remainder of the set to take the commanding 2-0 set lead. Over that final run, the Crusaders were efficient as only four points came via Pinecrest errors.
“We had trouble stopping their runs,” Shepherd said. “They would find something, and we would adjust to it, and they would find something else and we would adjust to it, but it would wind up being two, three, four points later.”
The third set was when Shepherd felt his team showed their true colors with their play. Cardinal Gibbons took a 10-6 lead in the final stanza before the Patriots climbed back. Senior Lexi Allen had a pair of kills on back-to-back points and a Sophi Galford ace put Pinecrest up 14-12.
Cardinal Gibbons won nine of the next 11 points to stave off the Patriots’ rally and close out the match.
“We started to see it in the third set where we started to figure it out and make some adjustments,” Shepherd said.
The loss ends one of the best seasons in recent history for Pinecrest. After the loss, Shepherd reminisced on the formation of this year’s team even further back than their time over the last four years at Pinecrest.
“This is the team as 12- and 13-year-olds that sort of catapulted me into this job,” the fourth-year coach said. “The girls that are graduating, they set the tone and the energy.”
And even the fact the season was able to go from start to finish with no COVD-19 interruptions was something he was impressed with about this season.
“We didn’t think we were going to have a season before we started,” he said. “I was just glad to have a season and then all of a sudden we were like, ‘hey, we can be pretty good.’”
Six players that saw significant time in the rotation, and a handful of others that worked their way into some time on the floor in select moments, return for the Patriots for the fall 2021 season as they look to defend as the Sandhills Athletic Conference champions for a second straight season.
“We’re going to take everything that just went on and use it and learn from it,” Shepherd said. “We’re going to try to make the girls that are returning to make them better because of it.”
