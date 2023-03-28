Pinecrest Field Dedication and LaCrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

The new artificial turf playing surface was unveiled at Pinecrest on Monday.

More than four months since the John W. Williams Athletic Complex hosted a home athletic complex, the facility got a major makeover that has been daily conversation for many at the school.

After months of buildup and peering through the fence at construction crews on the Pinecrest athletic field that the soccer, football and lacrosse teams call home, the immaculate artificial turf playing surface got its welcoming Monday.

Representatives of the Pinecrest Athletic Club and Moore County Schools cut the ribbon on the new playing surface at the school before Monday’s lacrosse doubleheader.
Pinecrest graduate and American Idol contestant Elijah McCormick signs the national anthem before the start of the girls lacrosse game Monday.

