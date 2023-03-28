More than four months since the John W. Williams Athletic Complex hosted a home athletic complex, the facility got a major makeover that has been daily conversation for many at the school.
After months of buildup and peering through the fence at construction crews on the Pinecrest athletic field that the soccer, football and lacrosse teams call home, the immaculate artificial turf playing surface got its welcoming Monday.
For the lacrosse teams that played on the road for the first four weeks of the season, the homecoming was overdue, and it came in full force.
“It was very cool how supportive everyone was. We had food trucks. This is the biggest crowd we have ever seen in women’s lacrosse,” Pinecrest girls lacrosse junior Allie Hirst said.
Teammate Karsen Corbett echoed the sentiment: “It’s great to see everybody out here supporting us at home because we’re making a really good run. We can make history this year.”
Historic marks have continued to be broken time and time again this season for the Pinecrest girls team, improving to 8-0 on the season with Monday’s win.
The Pinecrest boys have played nine total games to start the season on the road to go along with the seven on the girls side. The large number of supporters was a boost both conference-leading programs needed.
“I thought it was pretty exciting for the first game out here. I knew we were going to have a lot of fans, so it was exciting to actually play in front of all those fans that we normally don’t get,” senior Marco Wellener said.
Both coaches saw their teams adjust in the early stages of the games to being back home again. From the ribbon-cutting to the other pregame, events, the Patriot girls had to focus on the action between the lines.
“We have gone for a while before this one,” Olzark said. “There were some nerves out there as everyone was warming up and seeing the crowd and everything. There was excitement and the girls were saying it was really loud. I told them to block out the noise and do your thing. And they did.”
While it was a home game, the new surface is one that is going to take adjustments over the next few weeks for the Patriots.
“We’ve only been on it one time. We’ve literally been on this turf for an hour and a half. The whole home field advantage really wasn’t there, and you could see that in the beginning,” Thomson said. “Kind of starting to build up that home field advantage is what we need to do because it is. It’s an advantage that nobody is really used to playing on it on a weekly basis.”
For the sport of lacrosse, the unveiling of the new playing surface was a prime opportunity to showcase the sport, Thomson said. And both teams scoring a total of 45 goals in the two matches was as emphatic as Pinecrest graduate and American Idol contestant Elijah McCormick performing the national anthem, without the need of a microphone, that echoed throughout the stadium before the games.
Playing on synthetic turf is nothing new to many of the veteran lacrosse players who compete on club teams. Tournaments for that level brings players to turf fields across the region, and now the Patriots have one at home.
“It’s easier to get groundballs, and I feel like I can cut and move a lot faster,” Corbett said. “We’ve all played club lacrosse before, so we are kind of used to playing on turf in the travel season in the summer and the fall. Just to be part of this huge step for Pinecrest athletics is very special.”
Whether the playing surface is natural or artificial, the players have to admit that there is truly no place like home.
“It’s a lot more fun because the atmosphere is better. We get a lot more hype than we do at home than we do on away games,” Wellener said. “I think we play better at home as well.”