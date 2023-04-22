The boys tennis teams from Pinecrest and Union Pines closed out the regular season in Cameron Thursday afternoon, and both gained valuable lessons heading into the postseason from the match.
Pinecrest closed out another conference title with the 9-0 road win, marking 18 straight for coach Gail Deese at the head of the program.
“I just love the fact that these seniors have taken these younger boys in and have molded them, played with them and showed them the ropes. It’s just good bonding with them,” Deese said. “Playing these exhibition matches, especially with the ones just starting, is good.”
After closing out quick wins, the Patriots were intently watching and giving guidance to younger players playing an intrasquad doubles match that lasted after the three doubles matches closed out. Two of the ones giving the most input were the two seniors on the team, Marshall Landry and Ethan McClymont.
“As a leader, you’ve got to be supportive of the whole team, and even in practices telling them what they can do to improve for next year when we’re not there,” McClymont said.
The passing on of knowledge and guidance is what has helped keep this streak of conference titles passed on now to players that weren’t born the last time Pinecrest came up short of a conference title.
“Since we’re leaving, we want to leave it with something. We want to make sure guys are focused, and guys will hit in the offseason as well,” Landry said. “We want to leave here with something that will continue on to the next year, and then other people can take it and do the same thing.”
Landry won 8-0 in his No. 1 singles match against Aaron Scodius, and then teamed up with McClymont for an 8-0 win in No. 1 doubles.
Kenan Van Scoyoc defeated Jackson Carmichael from Union Pines, 8-0, in No. 2 doubles. Other singles wins for the Patriots included McClymont, 8-0, on court No. 3 over Joey Tortora, Jake MayBauer winning 8-2 over Cam Deibel in No. 4 singles, Corey Ingram winning 8-0 over Micah Wortham in the No. 5 singles match, and Jack Hage winning 8-1 over Landon Patterson.
Van Scoyoc and Hage won 8-3 over Carmichael and Tortora in No. 2 doubles, and Ingram and Jaden Ung won 8-1 over Wortham and Patterson on court No. 3.
Union Pines coach John Frye was pleased with his team’s output, especially winning games in the No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles matches.
“It’s really nice to hit against kids who are really skilled and play at a high level. And then when your kids can hit at a high level with them, I’m really feeling good about our kids and the progress they have made. They’ve come a long way,” Frye said. “That’s the kind of growth coaches are looking for.”
The Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament starts this week.