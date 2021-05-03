E395F01D-6827-4201-9B9B-0DEE36718911.JPEG

Union Pines senior Kennedy DeLancey, left, and Pinecrest senior Monica Etowski (4) lead their teams into the state playoffs that kick off Monday at 6 p.m.

 Photos by Timothy L. Hale and Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The postseason starts for both the Pinecrest and Union Pines girls soccer teams on Monday with the first-round contests of the N.C. High School Athletic Association at home for the Vikings and Patriots.

Both teams claimed their respective conference championships and were seeded at random among the top eight seeds in their respective classifications.

Pinecrest (14-0) claimed the No. 3 seed in the 4A East after a perfect run through the regular season without allowing a goal. Wake Forest comes to Southern Pines in the first round matchup slated for 6 p.m.

Wake Forest (8-1-2) finished second in the Northern Conference. The winner of the matchup plays against either Pine Forest or Broughton in Wednesday’s second round.

Union Pines (13-0) is the No. 4 seed in the 3A East after securing its first undefeated regular season since 2015. The Vikings host No. 13 Fike (7-2) at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Fike came in second behind the 3A East’s top seed, Hunt, in the Big East Conference. The victor on Monday will play either Jacksonville or Eastern Alamance on Wednesday.

