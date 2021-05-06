Going against her coach’s wishes, Pinecrest senior defender Kate Casey stepped up to the ball and fired a strike on the goal off a free kick in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer playoffs earlier this week, and the end result was a goal.
“At the beginning of the season we had a scrimmage at Union Pines and she put in a goal just like that. We kind of gave her a hard time,” Pinecrest coach Corey Rice said, telling Casey that long free kick goals like that won’t come as easy in the regular season and the playoffs.
“Then last game she put in another goal like that and today she did the same thing. In our team meeting today, we ate our words and said, ‘OK Kate, as coaches we are wrong and we will stand behind you taking these free kicks.’ It was fun for her to convince us that it is very effective.”
Given the OK to fire away on free kicks, Casey found success again at home against Broughton on Wednesday in the second round, with her strike from more than 35 yards out arcing over Broughton goalkeeper as a part of a four-goal first half to give the Patriots a 4-0 win.
“I just have a mindset that I have to put it in the back of the net or get it in a good position for my teammates to follow it and get it in,” Casey said. “Sometimes it goes in. I don’t know. I don’t really think. I just kick.”
Pinecrest advances to play at Ashley in Friday’s third round, with the winner set to host the 4A East regional final on Tuesday.
Casey’s free kicks were just part of what the senior standout did, and has done this season, for Pinecrest (16-0). Scoring is merely a secondary part of her game as she helps anchor a Pinecrest defense that has seen more action the last two playoff games that it basically faced all year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
For the 16th time this season, Pinecrest has held an opponent scoreless, and that’s what the Lenoir-Rhyne signee likes to see and hopes it will continue.
“We just want a shutout for the whole season so we were making sure we didn’t get anyone past us,” Casey said. “I’ve been playing here for four years and I haven’t had a whole season shutout. That would be a dream come true. That just goes to show how important a strong defense can be for a successful team.”
While the defense locked in, Pinecrest scored three other goals before halftime. Junior Blair Rice was a part of all three as she scored the first off a cross from Morgan McGuirt. The pair switched on the third goal of the match, a minute after the Casey free kick goal.
Rice found a cutting Lauren Landry in the box that the senior finished off for the final goal with less than a minute to go in the first half.
When Casey signed her letter of intent two weeks ago, Corey Rice said that Casey, to him, was the MVP of the state championship game that Pinecrest lost to Heritage in penalty kicks in 2019. As this playoff run continues to build, the Patriots coach continues to see Casey step up in big moments.
“She’s somebody that kind of hits the next level when she’s playing in big games,” Corey Rice said. “I don’t know if she feeds on the intensity or the magnitude of the moment, but she definitely thrives in big games.”
In the second half Casey and the defense shined as Broughton continued to apply pressure, but the defense – including players Abigail Kennedy, Abby Veit and Haley Kallgren – didn’t fold.
“I think we have really stepped up to the plate and have played with a lot of intensity,” Casey said. “We didn’t get a ring the last time so that kind of motivates us that we know we can do it and we have to put in all the work and give it everything we’ve got.”
Union Pines Tops Eagles
The Union Pines girls soccer team also advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs with a 5-2 win over Eastern Alamance on Wednesday.
The Vikings will not have to travel for their third round game as they will host Northern Guilford on Friday.
In the third round win, Union Pines’ (15-0) Eva Reinhardt and Emily Bowbliss each scored two goals apiece. Both of Bowbliss’ scores came before halftime, and Reinhardt had one in each half.
Leah Morris scored the final goal of the match with a little more than five minutes left in the match.