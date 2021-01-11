After claiming their respective conference championships this season, the Pinecrest and Union Pines volleyball teams will open their N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoff runs on Tuesday.
Pinecrest finished the regular season 14-0 and is the top seed in the 4A East bracket. The Patriots open the playoffs at home against Ashley on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The No. 1 seed ensures that Pinecrest will play at home up to the state championship match, should it make it that far.
Ashley went 9-2 this season and finished second in the Mideastern Conference.
Union Pines was awarded the No. 9 seed in the 3A East bracket and will go to No. 8 Cedar Ridge on Tuesday in the first round. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Vikings went 9-2 this season, including a 9-1 mark in the Tri-County Conference. Cedar Ridge finished the season 8-0 to win the Big Eight Conference.
The winner of Pinecrest’s match will play the winner between Broughton and Holly Springs on Thursday in the second round. The winner of Union Pines’ match will play either D.H. Conley or Terry Sanford in the second round.
The third round is scheduled for Saturday, the fourth round on next Tuesday and the state championships will be contested next Saturday.