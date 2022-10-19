The Union Pines Volleyball team defeated the Lee County Yellow Jackets in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament at home Tuesday by taking control of the match early to close out the match in three sets with the following scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-18.
“I think sometimes we start slow when we come out the gate. We’ve been kind of inconsistent with that, but what has been consistent for us has been our ability to turn it on,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “Moving forward, especially when we get to the conference championship game tomorrow and the state playoffs we’ve really got to be able to start from the jump.”
The win moves Union Pines into the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament final at Pinecrest Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Now that we're moving forward and we know how to beat them and haven’t been successful this season so far, we got to make sure we're doing and playing Union Pines volleyball,” Marks said. “We can’t just show up tomorrow and just beat Pinecrest. You can’t beat Pinecrest by just playing Pinecrest, so we just got to make sure we stay focused and do what we need to do tomorrow night.”
The Vikings (15-8) were down early 4-1 to the Yellow Jackets (10-9) before taking control of the first set and despite Lee County making it close late in the set.
“I think our chemistry started clicking at the end and we kept going back and forth with them. We got in a huddle and we needed to get on top and go on a run and that’s what we did,” senior middle hitter Devyn Craven said.
The second set was all Vikings, who jumped out to an early lead and sustained it all the way through.
In the third set, the score was tied 12-12 when the Vikings called a timeout. Out of the timeout, the Vikings got hot scoring five unanswered points to extend their lead to 17-12, and taking the set eventually 25-18.
“We just knew it was important to win so we just got ourselves together and got it together,” Savannah McCaskill said. "We just started playing more together and talking more.”
The coaching provided in that huddle was a bit lift for Union Pines.
“She was telling us that we were having communication errors and we were hesitating a lot and not playing confident. In the huddle, we were talking about how we need to play confident and play Union Pines volleyball like we should always be doing,” Craven said. “The pep talk got us going.”
McCaskill lead the way for the Vikings with five blocks, four kills and two digs. Craven followed with eight kills and three digs. Allie Bauer led the way in assists with 15, Sydney Hay had 12 assists.
Chapin led the way in digs with 12, Hay recorded nine, Brisi Gonzalez had eight on the night. Ellie Everhart and Allison Demasi each had seven. Alleigh Mable finished with six kills and three digs.
“Our mindset right now is obviously they’re going to score their points but we’re also going to score ours. If they get like one point or two points in a row we need to side out and get back on top of them because like if they have an amazing kill so what, we're going to have one and get a kill right after.” Craven said on facing Pinecrest tomorrow.
Patriots Sweep Raiders
To set up the matchup with its rivals in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game, the Pinecrest volleyball team defeated Richmond in three sets at home Tuesday in the semifinals.
The Patriots (21-2) topped the Raiders with scores of 25-12, 25-23 and 25-14.
Junior Jacey Olsen had a big night at the net with 14 kills. Senior Karsen Corbett followed up with 12 kills and Brooke Emore had nine kills.
Lainey Mullins led the Patriots with 14 digs, while Corbett and Caroline Bradford had 13 digs apiece.
Sydney Karjala added 34 assists in the win.
In other volleyball action, North Moore was defeated by Seaforth in five sets in the Mid-Carolina Conference tournament.