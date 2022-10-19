HSVB-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines sophomore Ellie Chapin (7) returns a serve during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee last week.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines Volleyball team defeated the Lee County Yellow Jackets in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament at home Tuesday by taking control of the match early to close out the match in three sets with the following scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-18.

“I think sometimes we start slow when we come out the gate. We’ve been kind of inconsistent with that, but what has been consistent for us has been our ability to turn it on,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “Moving forward, especially when we get to the conference championship game tomorrow and the state playoffs we’ve really got to be able to start from the jump.”

