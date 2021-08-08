Despite being a contender near the top of the Sandhills Athletic Conference over the last seven-plus years, Pinecrest still feels like it's overlooked by its conference opponents.
The same goes for their rivals at Union Pines, who are a part of a trio of 3A football teams joining the newly formed conference this year.
“This year is going to show what we are about. As of right now, we are the underdogs this year. We’re going to show them that we are not,” Pinecrest senior defensive end Jayden Scott said.
“We have to go out there and hammer the teams, but in a first-class manner though.”
The Vikings come into the league with Lee County and Southern Lee to join Pinecrest, Richmond, Scotland and Hoke County.
“There’s a lot of excitement. We firmly believe that we’ve got a shot, like it’s going to be a competition,” said Union Pines junior linebacker Brett Clemons. “Teams won’t just be able to come off the bus and play the game. It’s going to be a competition.”
The preseason polls conducted at the Sandhills Athletic Conference media day Sunday reflected those sentiments the Patriots and Vikings are looking to buck.
In the coaches poll, Pinecrest was selected fourth and Union Pines in seventh place out of seven teams. The media poll tabbed Pinecrest fourth and Union Pines sixth. Richmond, who has won its conference the last three seasons, was voted the conference favorite in both polls. Lee County, who has been dominant over the last four years in the Tri-County Conference, was selected second in the coaches poll and third in the media poll.
While the conference has a different look, there is a lot of familiarity between the new and old teams that make up the Sandhills 3A/4A league.
“Most of these guys I’ve played Sandhills Patriots with for AAU so it’s going to be a competition knowing I’m going up against some of my best buddies from Southern Lee and other teams like that,” Scott said.
To prepare for the tough nonconference slate that includes some of the best teams in the state for both classifications, Union Pines plays the defending 2AA state runner-up St. Pauls and a familiar face to the area when former Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger brings Montgomery Central to Carthage.
“I think it will get us right for them. It will get us warmed up,” Vikings sophomore Ethan Biggs said. “It’s going to be hard work, but we’ve put in that work though.”
Pinecrest’s route to conference play includes playing traditional powers Rolesville and Grimsley.
“I’m excited for this nonconference schedule,” senior Brodie Karres said. “I think it’s going to be really good for us. It’s a good chance for us to prove what we’ve got this year and prove how good we are and we’re going to shock some people.”
After an eight-year hiatus ended in 2019 when Pinecrest and Union Pines played, the Battle of the Pines will resume this season as a conference matchup, and no lack of excitement comes when the teams in light blue and forest green match up.
“It’s what everyone talks about. It will be talked about from now until then, and then it will be talked about until we play again next year so it’s a pretty big deal,” Clemons said.
This year’s matchup will be at Union Pines in the final week of the season.
“I think it’s going to be a really exciting game because the whole community is going to be there,” Karres said. “The stadium is going to be packed and there’s going to be a lot of energy.”
Football kicks off with Week 1 next Friday and Sandhills Athletic Conference play begins Sept. 10 in the new shortened season that has 10 games on the schedule as opposed to the traditional 11 after NCHSAA changes last year.
