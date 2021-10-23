Pinecrest vs UP Volleyball 15.jpg

Union Pines senior Faith Driver (5) sets the ball in the match this week against Pinecrest.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Three-set wins for the Pinecrest and Union Pines volleyball teams kicked off the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs at home Saturday.

North Moore lost its first-round game to East Wake Academy in three sets.

The third-seeded Patriots (21-1) topped South View with scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-17.

Junior middle hitter Karsen Corbett had nine kills and three blocks to lead the Patriots to the second round of the 4A state playoffs. Pinecrest hosts Middle Creek Tuesday.

Senior Emmie Modlin had 10 kills, 19 digs and four aces, while Grace Lyons added six kills and Carolina Bradford had five kills.

Junior setter Sydney Karjala had 21 assists and six kills. Lainey Mullins had a team-high 22 digs.

Union Pines defeated Richlands with scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-12. The Vikings host Person Tuesday in the second round.

Setter Faith Driver had 18 assists and five aces. Her assists set up senior Gianna Silvestri with nine kills, Emma Vacha with eight kills and Taylor Parker had five kills.

Vacha also had seven blocks for the Vikings (20-5).

