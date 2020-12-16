For the first time in more than a year, a large group of Pinecrest football players were under the lights at John Williams Stadium on Tuesday morning.
Not in helmets in shoulder pads, but clothes fitting for the cold weather to support their teammates, Jeff Yurk and Braxton Barber, who held their signing ceremony outdoors to accommodate the crowd there to support the pair.
Three Moore County seniors held their signing ceremonies on Tuesday ahead of the early signing period that opened on Wednesday. Barber signed with Davidson, Yurk with Elon and Union Pines volleyball player Ali Polidori signed with Meredith as well on Tuesday.
With the fluorescent glow over the frost of the field, two players that Pinecrest football coach Chris Metzger said represent the tradition of the program secured their football future.
“It’s a tradition of kids buying in to being a student-athlete,” he said. “Those two guys collectively have over a 4.0 GPA. Both of them had many opportunities, but the fact they are going to Elon and Davidson, two of the higher academic schools in the country, speaks volumes about them.”
Barber not only follows the tradition of Pinecrest football, but also within the Barber family.
“It’s definitely something that I’ve always worked for. My two oldest brothers also went on to play college football so I wanted to follow in their shoes,” Barber said. “It’s always a competition in my house; I’ve got three brothers so we are all trying to be better than the other one.”
Layton Barber played at UNC and Aemon Barber is currently at N.C. State, and in following in their footsteps he learned what it took to get to the next level. For Braxton Barber, it’s more about making the right choices off the field as well.
As a junior last fall, Barber played in nine games, had nine catches for 199 yards and scored four touchdowns. He said Davidson plans to keep him at tight end at the next level.
“My main plan is to work hard and focus on my education as well,” Barber said. “I can get myself a good degree there and that’s what I’m focusing on to set myself up for later on in life.”
Metzger said Barber’s ability to play at tight end, but also has the speed and athleticism to play outside as a receiver.
Entering his final season, Barber wants to be more of a leader for the Patriots.
“I want to be a little more vocal with the guys to let them know that if they are down, then pick your head up and maybe we can win this thing,” Barber said.
Responsible for the kickoff, punting and field goal duties last season, Yurk has been recruited as a punter to Elon, and hopes to transition to the same role with the Phoenix.
Last season, he was 44-of-45 kicking point after touchdown attempts, and he hit six field goals with a long of 40 yards. In kickoffs he averaged more than 50 yards per attempt and averaged 36.8 yard per punt with a long of 70 yards punting the ball.
“They recruited me as a punter, but I have the opportunity to be a punter and a kicker so I can do field goal, punt and kickoff so that would be awesome,” Yurk said.
“It was extremely hard work, dedication and patience because it’s a tough process.”
Metzger said that even during the pandemic that kept the team from working out together that Yurk was working on his own and going to kicking camps to improve his game.
On top of the physical aspects of kicking, Yurk said he also has looked to improve his mental game.
“I’m just trying to improve my game and improve my mental strength and try to make everything as much as possible to hopefully break some records,” he said.
At Union Pines, Polidori has been a vital part of the success the last two seasons the Vikings have had on the volleyball court.
Through seven games, Polidori has 129 assists and 49 digs as Union Pines currently sits at 7-0 on the season and eyes a second straight Tri-County Conference title.
She joins fellow senior Morgan Prots who signed last month with Mount Olive to play volleyball at the next level.
