PC Signing.jpg

Pinecrest football's Jeff Yurk, third from left, stands beside teammate Braxton Barber and their families on Tuesday after the pair signed to play football at Elon and Davidson, respectively.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

For the first time in more than a year, a large group of Pinecrest football players were under the lights at John Williams Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Not in helmets in shoulder pads, but clothes fitting for the cold weather to support their teammates, Jeff Yurk and Braxton Barber, who held their signing ceremony outdoors to accommodate the crowd there to support the pair.

Three Moore County seniors held their signing ceremonies on Tuesday ahead of the early signing period that opened on Wednesday. Barber signed with Davidson, Yurk with Elon and Union Pines volleyball player Ali Polidori signed with Meredith as well on Tuesday.

With the fluorescent glow over the frost of the field, two players that Pinecrest football coach Chris Metzger said represent the tradition of the program secured their football future.

“It’s a tradition of kids buying in to being a student-athlete,” he said. “Those two guys collectively have over a 4.0 GPA. Both of them had many opportunities, but the fact they are going to Elon and Davidson, two of the higher academic schools in the country, speaks volumes about them.”

Barber not only follows the tradition of Pinecrest football, but also within the Barber family.

“It’s definitely something that I’ve always worked for. My two oldest brothers also went on to play college football so I wanted to follow in their shoes,” Barber said. “It’s always a competition in my house; I’ve got three brothers so we are all trying to be better than the other one.”

Layton Barber played at UNC and Aemon Barber is currently at N.C. State, and in following in their footsteps he learned what it took to get to the next level. For Braxton Barber, it’s more about making the right choices off the field as well.

As a junior last fall, Barber played in nine games, had nine catches for 199 yards and scored four touchdowns. He said Davidson plans to keep him at tight end at the next level.

“My main plan is to work hard and focus on my education as well,” Barber said. “I can get myself a good degree there and that’s what I’m focusing on to set myself up for later on in life.”

Metzger said Barber’s ability to play at tight end, but also has the speed and athleticism to play outside as a receiver.

Entering his final season, Barber wants to be more of a leader for the Patriots.

“I want to be a little more vocal with the guys to let them know that if they are down, then pick your head up and maybe we can win this thing,” Barber said.

Responsible for the kickoff, punting and field goal duties last season, Yurk has been recruited as a punter to Elon, and hopes to transition to the same role with the Phoenix.

Last season, he was 44-of-45 kicking point after touchdown attempts, and he hit six field goals with a long of 40 yards. In kickoffs he averaged more than 50 yards per attempt and averaged 36.8 yard per punt with a long of 70 yards punting the ball.

“They recruited me as a punter, but I have the opportunity to be a punter and a kicker so I can do field goal, punt and kickoff so that would be awesome,” Yurk said.

“It was extremely hard work, dedication and patience because it’s a tough process.”

Metzger said that even during the pandemic that kept the team from working out together that Yurk was working on his own and going to kicking camps to improve his game.

On top of the physical aspects of kicking, Yurk said he also has looked to improve his mental game.

“I’m just trying to improve my game and improve my mental strength and try to make everything as much as possible to hopefully break some records,” he said.

IMG_5927.JPG

Union Pines' Ali Polidori poses with her family after signing to play volleyball at Meredith College on Tuesday.

At Union Pines, Polidori has been a vital part of the success the last two seasons the Vikings have had on the volleyball court.

Through seven games, Polidori has 129 assists and 49 digs as Union Pines currently sits at 7-0 on the season and eyes a second straight Tri-County Conference title.

She joins fellow senior Morgan Prots who signed last month with Mount Olive to play volleyball at the next level.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days