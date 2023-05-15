The Pinecrest boys golf team sits two shots back in second place as a team at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship being played at Pinehurst No. 8 this week.
Monday’s first round has the Patriots in a tie for second place at 12 over as a team, with Green Hope in the lead at 10 over. Marvin Ridge is tied with the Patriots.
The four counting scores for Pinecrest in Monday’s first round were rounds in the 70s, led by sophomore Carson Bertagnole at 1-over-par. Bertagnole is in a tie for eighth, and closed his round strong with birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.
Holland Giles shot a 74 to open his final state championship, and the rest of the scoring was rounded out with Iszac Bertagnole with a 76, and Hudson Griffin with a 77.
Tuesday’s second round will close out the championship, and Pinecrest has won six state titles, all coming within the last 15 seasons.
North Moore is making its second straight appearance as a team at the NCHSAA 1A state championship, and this year’s appearance comes after the Mustangs won the 1A Mideast regional title last week.
In Monday’s first round at Pinehurst No. 6, the Mustangs sit in seventh as a team.
Brady Preslar leads the Mustangs with an 83 to open the tournament, followed by Mason Garner with a 91, J.J. Doutt with a 97 and Colby Pennington with a 98.
Mitchell leads the 1A championship at 26 under as a team.
Union Pines’ Tad Caddell qualified to the 3A state championship as an individual, and opened his round at Foxfire’s Red Course with a 102.