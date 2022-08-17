Pictured above is the conceptual design for the synthetic turf field that will be installed at Pinecrest’s John W. Williams Athletic Complex now that the memorandum of understanding was approved in March by the Moore County Schools Board of Education. The project was delayed and has a completion date of April 2023.
When Pinecrest’s football team takes the field Friday night for its season opener, the field will be in pristine condition, but it won’t be the artificial playing surface that many believed the Patriots would be playing on this fall.
In March, the Pinecrest Athletic Club’s gift of a fully funded artificial turf playing surface worth $850,000 was accepted by the Moore County Schools Board of Education. Coupled with the field upgrade was the district’s planned renovation of the school’s running track surrounding the field. The bidding process for the track set back the timeline for the upgrades at John W. Williams Stadium.
The previous completion date of late summer for the field is now set for next April.
“They’re going to start construction immediately following the football season, the end of November, somewhere around there, depending on how the football team does playoff wise,” said John Birath, the district’s executive officer for operations. “The turf and the track will be complete by April.”
Birath said delays included time spent getting school board approval, hiring a contractor for the track and getting surveyors on site.
“We missed the window to get bids out to do work in the summer,” Birath said. “It goes back to how the construction industry has been impacted where things are taking longer, whether it’s getting manpower or getting materials.”
Track renovations at Pinecrest and North Moore High were approved last April by the school board as part of an overall $25 million COVID-19 federal relief package. Pinecrest’s eight-lane track was estimated to cost $1.3 million, and North Moore’s six-lane track was projected at $950,000.
While the turf and the track at Pinecrest are separate projects, Birath said work has to be done “hand in hand” for both.
“One other thing is, just to start the turf, there’s an element to the track the turf needs done,” Birath said. “The turf system needs to be able to anchor into something, and that’s the track edging. To have the best solution and the best outcome for the stadium and for the students, it was to have the work done at the same time.”
The school system is in the process of posting both schools’ track projects in one bid. The bid is slated to be approved as soon as November.
“We’re coupling them together. We need to attract bidders. The bid market is very tough right now,” Birath said.
For this upcoming school year, spring sports are projected to begin Feb. 27 for Pinecrest, meaning some early schedule changes for the Patriots seem possible.
“They will most likely be able to be on the field. I just don’t know if it will be for the scheduled first season game, or if it might be the second or third,” Birath said.
Once completed, both fields at Pinecrest and North Moore will have better water drainage for their playing fields with the track renovations, Birath said.
The artificial turf project at Pinecrest is expected to save the Pinecrest Athletic Club, which funds the field maintenance from mowing the grass to painting the line among other jobs, more than $40,000 yearly. The turf field will be under an eight-year warranty once installed, costing $16,000 during that timespan to repair any tears or damage to the field surface.