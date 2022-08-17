Image 3-7-22 at 5.13 PM.jpg

Pictured above is the conceptual design for the synthetic turf field that will be installed at Pinecrest’s John W. Williams Athletic Complex now that the memorandum of understanding was approved in March by the Moore County Schools Board of Education.  The project was delayed and has a completion date of April 2023.

 Courtesy photo

When Pinecrest’s football team takes the field Friday night for its season opener, the field will be in pristine condition, but it won’t be the artificial playing surface that many believed the Patriots would be playing on this fall.

In March, the Pinecrest Athletic Club’s gift of a fully funded artificial turf playing surface worth $850,000 was accepted by the Moore County Schools Board of Education. Coupled with the field upgrade was the district’s planned renovation of the school’s running track surrounding the field. The bidding process for the track set back the timeline for the upgrades at John W. Williams Stadium.

