It’s not very often that the Union Pines girls tennis team gets to turn on the lights on the courts in regular season play. Given the circumstances of the shorter days with the regular season coming to a close Thursday afternoon, sustained matches against cross-county rival Pinecrest extended past sunset with the moon started the peek out above the pine trees.
“That was great. It was nice seeing a match like that. Actually we had really good hitting on all the courts. We’re delighted,” longtime Union Pines tennis coach John Frye said. "It’s really good for both teams to have a match like this and get to play all afternoon, and get to express themselves and push themselves and extend themselves. It’s a win for both teams.”
Pinecrest claimed a 9-0 win over Union Pines on the road, finishing off a perfect run through the Sandhills Athletic Conference this season.
“They were intense today, especially with the top three. I think it was good for us to have this going into conference and regionals, we had to pick up our game. They needed this,” Pinecrest coach Gail Deese said. “Some of them weren’t at the top of their game, but yet they pulled it off.”
The match, on top of being a rivalry between familiar foes, pitted the two most competitive teams in the conference against each other. With dual team playoffs on the horizon, the competitive matches allowed both sides a fair test.
“I feel like it really unifies us as a team because of this competition here,” Pinecrest senior Annecy Pratt said. “We like to yell at each other like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go,’ because the competition is so strong. Union Pines is the strongest team we play in conference, and our biggest rival.”
A marathon match on court No. 3 in singles, Estelle Kilpatrick from Pinecrest defeated Abby Robertson 6-4, and held on late in the second set for a 7-5 win in a match that lasted two hours.
“That’s what you are looking for, a girl that will stick in there and play. Abby was looking for a way to win,” Frye said. “She figured out that if she could show some consistency, keep the ball in play and wait her opponent out, she had a chance. She almost pulled it off.”
Pinecrest claimed straight set victories in the singles matches.
Brooke LaFrenz defeated Tyne Ross, 6-3, 6-1, in No. 1 singles; Annecy Pratt defeated Lily Slyman, 6-4, 6-1, in No. 2 singles; Livia Pratt defeated Madelyn Ragsdale, 6-0, 6-0, in No. 4 singles; Sophia Pandich defeated Kinsley Creel, 6-0, 6-0, in No. 5 singles; and Gabby Hooper defeated Saeda Yoxtheimer, 6-1, 6-0, in No. 6 singles.
“Since they are our biggest rivals, it’s cool to see us step up against better competition. We come together as a team more,” LaFrenz said.
The No. 1 doubles match featured a tightly contested match where Pinecrest’s team of LaFrenz and Kilpatrick closed out 8-5 over Ross and Slyman. Annecy and Livia Pratt defeated Robertson and Ragsdale, 8-0, and Laurin Goodridge and Ella Boals from Pinecrest defeated Creel and Yoxtheimer, 8-2, to round out doubles play.
Conference tournament play begins next week for both teams.
“They know what they need to work on. We will be there and be on top of it,” Deese said.
Pinecrest Claims Three-Set Win Over Scotland
The Pinecrest volleyball team improved its win streak to 10 straight matches with a three-set win at Scotland Thursday.
With scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-13, the Patriots improved to 18-2 on the season.
Sydney Karjala had 25 assists, nine aces and five kills. Leading the offense at the net was Brooke Emore with 10 kills and Karsen Corbett had eight kills.
Caroline Bradford had seven digs, five kills and three aces.
Pinecrest (18-2, 10-0 Sandhills) hosts Hoke County Tuesday.
Vikings Defeat Hoke County in 4 Sets
With a roster back to full strength, the Union Pines volleyball team claimed a pair of wins this week to head into the final week of the season with momentum,
In Thursday’s road match at Hoke County, the Vikings won in four sets with scores of 25-16, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-15.
Brisi Gonzalez had 32 digs to lead the Vikings’ (12-7, 8-2 Sandhills) passing game.
Sydney Hay dished out 17 assists to go along with her 12 digs, four kills and two aces. Allie Bauer had 11 assists.
Devyn Craven finished with 11 kills, six digs, two aces and a pair of blocks. Ellie Chapin finished with 14 digs and 10 kills.