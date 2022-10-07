Tennis UP vs Pinecrest 15.jpeg

Pinecrest’s Brooke LaFrenz stares down a return shot against Union Pines Thursday in Cameron.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

It’s not very often that the Union Pines girls tennis team gets to turn on the lights on the courts in regular season play. Given the circumstances of the shorter days with the regular season coming to a close Thursday afternoon, sustained matches against cross-county rival Pinecrest extended past sunset with the moon started the peek out above the pine trees.

“That was great. It was nice seeing a match like that. Actually we had really good hitting on all the courts. We’re delighted,” longtime Union Pines tennis coach John Frye said. "It’s really good for both teams to have a match like this and get to play all afternoon, and get to express themselves and push themselves and extend themselves. It’s a win for both teams.”

Tennis UP vs Pinecrest 12.jpeg

Union Pines’ Abby Robertson hits a shot back to the net in her lengthy match in No. 3 singles Thursday.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days