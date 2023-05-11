With a vacancy for the boys coaching job at Pinecrest, the school’s Pinecrest athletic department didn’t have to look too far to find the next coach for the program.
Ronshau Cole, who has coached in the school system for nearly 15 years, continued to dig his roots into the community as he was named the next boys basketball coach on Wednesday.
“I grew up in this community. I know the kids, and if I don’t know the kid, I know their parents. Having that type of relationship with them, and the relationship is going to be even stronger because I’m going to be in the gym with them every day,” Cole said. “I’ve been here all my life, and I hope the community supports me and these young men. Looking at their eyes today, they’re ready to go.
“I appreciate Ms. Phillips and coach Jeff Hewitt for giving me this opportunity.”
Cole fills the vacancy at the school after former coach Kellen Parrish and the school parted ways following the 2022-23 season. The coaching change is the third in four years for the rising senior class, but Cole is a familiar face to many in the program after coaching the varsity girls most recently.
“I always pray about things before I do it, and I got the, ‘OK, it’s there for you. Now go ahead and apply.’ I did and I’m glad I’m getting the opportunity,” Cole said. “I’ve coached boys for 14 years. I started off at Southern Middle School, and then I was here at Pinecrest under coach (Mike) Apple, coach (Andrews) Lacey and then coach (Ben) Snyder, coaching JV. The opportunity came open to coach the girls and I coached the girls for seven years, and I enjoyed it. We were successful.”
Cole won 121 games in seven seasons coaching the varsity girls team, including three seasons with 20 or more wins, and two conference regular season championships. Under Cole, the Patriots finished second the last two seasons, but the team won back-to-back conference tournament titles over the regular season champs.
Revered for his work on the girls side, Cole saw respect given by his future players when he was introduced Wednesday.
“I was pleased with the way the guys reacted after I stood up there and talked to them. I told them that I’m ready, and the way they gave me feedback, I can tell they’re ready too. I’m ready to get in the gym and start working with them,” he said.
The Patriots have risen in recent years to one of the top teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and the region, and are one year removed from sharing the conference regular season crown with Richmond. The boys basketball program has a playoff appearance streak since the 2014-15 season.
The foundation already in place is something Cole wants to build off.
“I’m ready to jump in and keep it going, and just build off what’s there already and take it to another level,” Cole said. “We’re going to work hard and prepare and I’m just ready to excel in this program.”
This week has been a week of personal accomplishments for Cole, starting Sunday with his graduation from St. Andrews University with his bachelor’s degree in physical education, and he was approved by the Moore County Schools Board of Education during its meeting Monday night.
“God’s been shining a light on me,” Cole said. “He just keeps on blessing me. God is great and I just appreciate all the things He’s doing in my life.”