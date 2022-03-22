The Pinecrest track and field team swept the boys and girls team titles, edging out rival and host Union Pines for both at the Viking Duals Saturday.
The Patriot girls won by a point margin of 127-63 over the Vikings, and on the boys side, Pinecrest racked up 112 points to the Vikings’ 98.
Pinecrest had four first-place finishers for the girls and six on the boys side.
Leading the Lady Patriots was Lauren Wimberly in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11 minutes and 55 seconds. Pinecrest had four runners in the top seven of that race.
Wimberly also was part of the distance medley team that took first in a time of 13 minutes and 44 seconds. Joining Wimberly in the relay were Claire Collins, Jayden Alford and Opie Hagan.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Sarah Archer,Tricia Hoffman, Emily Jones and Mateja Torok came in first with a time of 1 minute and 1 second.
Hagan led a group of four Patriots to finish atop the standings at pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.
On the boys side, Pinecrest’s Shaun Thomas took first in the high jump and triple jump at the event. Thomas scaled a height of 6 feet, 3 inches in the high jump and launched his way to 43 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Xavier Dowd, Noah Hartford, Jack Frye and Nahjiir Seagraves took first in a time of 42.78 seconds. Dowd and Hartford, along with Manny Winkley and Isaac Carter placed first in the 1,600-meter sprint relay in a time of 3 minutes and 53 seconds.
The Pinecrest boys distance medley team of Adrian Archer, John Carter Connor Cuthrell and Jack Kester came in first with a time of 11 minutes and 22 seconds.
Samuel Paxton won the boys pole vault for Pinecrest with a height of 9 feet, 3 inches.
Union Pines claimed six total first-place finishes.
The Vikings’ mixed 4x100 meter shuttle relay team of Madison Bryant, Annika Stark, Jameson Rembert and Noah Smith finished first with a time of 1 minute and 13 seconds.
Zoie Vela finished first in the girls 100 meters in a time of 12.76 seconds. She joined with McKinzie Valdez, Jaden Austin and Clara Kellner in the girls sprint relay to take first in 1 minute and 59 seconds.
Stark won the girls long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 11 inches.
Hudson Hayes won the boys 3,200 meters in a time of 10 minutes and 27 seconds. Nathan Auman won the boys discus with a toss of 112 feet and 1 inch.
Pinecrest Tennis Topples Union Pines
In a meeting of the top two boys tennis teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Thursday at Union Pines, Pinecrest came away with a 6-3 win on the road over its rivals.
Pinecrest’s Marshall Landry and Garrett Kane picked up wins in singles and doubles action in the match. Landry claimed a 6-0,6-0 win in No. 1 singles over Caleb Downing, and then teamed up with Kane for a 9-7 win in No. 1 doubles. Kane won 6-1, 6-1 over Jackson Carmichael in No. 5 singles.
The Patriots rounded out with two more wins in singles. Kenan Van Scoyac won a marathon match dropping the first set by tiebreaker, rebounding for a tiebreaker win in set 2 and coming out on top by a 12-10 score in No. 2 singles. Joe Ledford won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 6 singles.
Ethan McClymont and James Ellman claimed an 8-1 win in No. 3 doubles.
For the Vikings, Philip Johnson won 6-3, 6-1 over Ryan Grafenberg and Aaron Scodius defeated Ethan Spain by a 6-2, 6-3 score.
Johnson and Scodius won the No. 2 doubles in a tiebreaker, 9-8 after a 7-4 win in the tiebreaker for the victory.
