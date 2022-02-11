Pinecrest senior Zach Wallace recorded a video on his phone when the format of the Sandhills Athletic Conference boys bowling championships was announced over the PA system in the Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen Thursday. When the announcer said the champion will be crowned after a four-man bowl-off, Wallace said, “That’s me.”
His manifestation came through after shaking off nerves and two of the conference’s top four bowlers to claim the individual championship.
“Some people said it was cocky. They were trying to say, ‘Oh no, don’t be so confident,’ but at the end of the day you’ve got to be confident or you lose it,” Wallace said. “I was being confident, but I ended up with the (win).”
Pinecrest’s boys team won the team title following the individual competition to send the entire team to the state championship in Shallotte Friday. Wallace, Dominic Ross from Union Pines and Pinecrest’s Robert Hiedeman placed in the top 10 of the individuals to punch their ticket to the state championship as well.
After recording 602 pins through the three-game series of the boys individual, Wallace secured a spot in the four-man bowl-off against Markel Brown from Southern Lee. He used three strikes late to claim a 198-184 win, and then took on Samuel Locklear from Hoke County in the championship. Locklear defeated Ross 206-179 in the semifinals.
“I won against the first guy, Markel, and he’s an amazing bowler, and then I was going up against Sam in the third frame, I realized that I was either going to win or lose,” Wallace said. “It was like, it is what it is. I’m either going to get second or first so I might as well go for first and try my hardest and I took it all the way.”
From the fourth to the eighth frame, Wallace recorded five straight strikes, and Locklear left frames open twice.
“I noticed he had gotten open and I was like, ‘OK, this is where I come in,’” Wallace said. “It was more of, is he going to come back? I wondered if he was going to make this comeback because he’s a very good bowler. That was my main concern and what was going through my head, but at the same time I was like, ‘You know what, let me just throw another ball and see what happens.’”
Wallace closed out every frame except for his final roll in the 10th frame with the game already in hand for a 236-223 win.
