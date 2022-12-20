Having a quick turnaround from a home win Friday night, the Pinecrest boys basketball team stumbled at the Dexter Cooley Showcase played at Wakefield, falling against the hosts 68-61 on Saturday.
The Patriots (3-3) were led in scoring by Zymire Spencer with 18 points, Azir Gillespie had 15 points, and Colby Wallace added 11 points in the loss.
The road defeat came less than 24 hours after the Patriots stormed past Cardinal Gibbons at home for a 70-66 win.
Senior Will Stites rarely ever sees a shot he doesn’t want to take, even when it’s taken with less than three minutes to go in a 10-point ballgame when there’s no rush to put up a shot. That’s just the confidence he takes on the court this season.
“I’ve been hitting in practice and it was a matter of time before it translated into the game,” Stites said. “My teammates have always got my back and they are just boosting my confidence. That’s a big part of it too. It means a ton to have teammates and coaches behind your back.”
Against Cardinal Gibbons, Stites’ confident shot provided the scoring lift that Pinecrest desperately needed. He hears coach Kellen Parrish shout “Shoot it, Will” many times when he is in the gym getting up shots in his free time, and perhaps that was echoing in his head every time he caught a pass on the wing against the Crusaders he torched with six made triples in his 20-point performance.
“It’s very welcoming to have him back, and he’s shooting the ball really well. It makes things easier for everybody. It gets everybody engaged, everybody fired up, and the guys want to play better defense when the shots are falling,” Parrish said. “He brings experience back to the program. He didn’t play last year, but he’s been in the Pinecrest program as a freshman and sophomore and he knows what it takes to represent Pinecrest on the basketball court.”
Cardinal Gibbons provided the initial push, jumping out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter. Both teams traded runs in the second quarter, and it was a 7-0 run by Pinecrest in the final 45 seconds of the first half that provided the momentum heading into, and beyond, the intermission. J.D. Scarbrough had a 3-pointer and followed it with a steal of the inbounds pass to follow that he turned into a layup. With 10 seconds left off a steal at midcourt, Elijah Melton attacked the rim for a dunk to put Pinecrest up 31-30.
“We got some shots falling and all of a sudden the guys start getting into it and start getting engaged, we start playing defense better,” Parrish said. “We just have to get stops and rebounds to limit teams to one shot.”
In the second half was Stites’ half to sight in his shot, scoring 17 of his 20 points and three treys coming in the third to help Pinecrest go up 48-36 with three minutes to go in the third.
“Every team’s got to have someone that’s got to space the floor and just contribute in a different way than anyone else,” Stites said. “I like that I’m in that position to help this team out.”
Scarborough and Stites scored six points apiece in the final period to close out the win. Scarbrough had a team-high 21 points, and Melton and Wallace each netted nine points.
Cash McSweeney scored 18 points to lead the Crusaders.
Pinecrest hosts Hough Tuesday in its final action before the Holiday in the Pines event after Christmas.
Crusaders Pounce on Pats
Trapping, running the break and shooting like a professional team, the Cardinal Gibbons girls basketball team looked to be the aggressor from the jump, and rode that initial run to a 69-37 win over Pinecrest Friday.
“Right now we are battling with coming and playing with a purpose. Also, we are young, so we are trying to create some consistency,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “We want to play teams like Cardinal Gibbons in the non-conference to get us ready for the conference.”
Cardinal Gibbons (4-2) took a 12-0 lead before Pinecrest scored its first points on an Ava Depenbrock score with 5:46 left in the first quarter, and from there the lead grew to 26-5 before another field goal was scored by the Patriots (2-3).
The lead was 44-18 at halftime, but in the second half the Patriots never let the Crusaders reach the 40-point margin needed for a running clock.
“Even though we got beat by 30, we still competed at the end, and we didn’t quit. That’s something that I like about the girls,” Cole said. “They picked it up toward the end.”
Sophomore Zanodiya McNair scored 11 points to lead Pinecrest, and senior Jakaya Scott added seven points.
“It’s promising. I’ve got two freshmen and Zanodiya’s a sophomore; it’s promising for the future,” Cole said.
Cardinal Gibbons was led in scoring by Isa Roman with 27 points.
Pinecrest plays at Southern Lee on Jan. 3.
