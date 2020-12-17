All it takes is a spark to start up the Pinecrest volleyball team when the score is tight.
That spark has typically come in the early portion of a set as the Patriots have won 30 of the 31 sets they played, but the momentum-changing plays that Pinecrest uses to take over sets were in full effect on Thursday in a three-set Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Purnell Swett at home.
“We needed that energy. I feel like you just need one key moment that picks up everyone and everyone starts playing better,” junior Emmie Modlin said. “The team is going to build off that and it’s going to be infectious and then it’s going to continue.”
Pinecrest (10-0) won the match with scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-14.
Modlin, who led the Patriots for the second straight game in kills, was a part of the spark as her sister Chloe’s serve played a key role in an 11-0 run in the second set. Chloe’s serve accounted for three aces, and Emmie’s attacks at the net led to her tallying five kills.
Pinecrest won the first set wire-to-wire before Purnell Swett (1-9) showed resistance to start the second set, taking a 5-3 lead and then going up 6-5 before the Patriots sparked up a run to go up by double digits.
The Patriots registered 12 kills in the second set, with six coming from Emmie Modlin in that set and 11 total for the match.
“Emmie is a leader in practice sessions because she just works really, really hard,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “When she was given the opportunity to do some outside instead of some right side this year, she just ran with it.
“We knew it was coming when we first started with her two years ago that eventually it would come. I’m really happy for her to be doing good out there.”
Modlin’s play as of late gives a lift to a deep batch of Pinecrest hitters that rotated seven players on the front row against Purnell Swett.
“I think our team does a really great job of distributing the sets. There’s not one person who gets all of the sets,” Modlin said. “We have a really good team dynamic that if one hitter is off, we have someone who can step up.”
Chloe Modlin had seven kills and seven service aces in the match, and senior Lexi Allen added six kills.
The third set started off similarly to the second set with Purnell Swett leading 6-5, and again it was the serve that helped distance Pinecrest. Chloe Modlin had her final ace to put Pinecrest up 8-6 before senior Sydney Karjala had four straight aces later as the lead ballooned to 18-7.
Five service aces came in the second set for Pinecrest and six came in the third set.
“We really back behind our serves so when we are serving well, I feel like we really play well,” Modlin said.
On the opposite side, Shepherd liked what he saw from his team receiving serves from Purnell Swett.
“We’re getting offense off of serves as opposed to off of free balls,” Shepherd said.
The match closed out the first month of the season as each Sandhills Athletic Conference team played 10 matches. Now with a 12-day break before returning to the court, Shepherd wants to see the team build off a positive that came from Wednesday’s practice and the perfect start to the season.
“If I’m being honest, yesterday’s practice was probably the best practice I’ve seen, and it was all because of how we base the competition in the practice,” he said. “We will be back in the gym early Monday morning and we will have a pretty heavy week when we come back.”
Karjala had 16 assists and six aces in the win, while Madi Ringley added 16 assists as well. Sophi Galford had 26 digs and Maddie Dishman added 13 digs.
Pinecrest returns home on Dec. 29 to host Lumberton.
In the JV match, Pinecrest defeated Purnell Swett in two sets.
