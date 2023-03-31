Pinecrest freshman Valentina Baccinelli (5) controls the ball away from a Jack Britt defender during the Patriots’ 3-2 win at home Wednesday. The game was the second of home games on back-to-back nights for the Patriots at home.
From a coaching change to a playing surface change this season, the Pinecrest girls soccer team has rolled with the adversity it has faced.
Those are some changes that come from past years, but for many of the Patriots, this season has brought a first taste of high school varsity soccer. The first experience has come with some humbling road losses to some of the state’s top teams, but through the defeats has come valuable lessons.
“We played some of the best teams in the state, and we’re a young team. We have six freshmen on the team, and four of them start. Getting that early in the season that, ‘This is what high school soccer looks like, and this is what it’s like to play at a competitive level,’” sophomore captain Anna Depenbrock said. “It really got into our minds that this is what we need to be doing. We’ve gotten really well at bringing that into conference play.”
First-year coach Tyler Herbst is working players into what to expect on the high school level, and moving players around to fill needs for the team.
“It’s a totally different team. It’s a younger team, and I’ve got some upperclassmen playing in positions they didn’t play last year,” Herbst said. “Transitioning into new positions takes some time as well. Everyone is figuring out their role on the team. I’ve got some freshmen and sophomores really stepping up this season.”
Despite the early setbacks, Pinecrest has settled in to win its last six games, trending in the direction of the 15-win mark, a benchmark the program has surpassed in seven of the last eight seasons. The one outlier is the COVID-shortened season.
Taking on the likes of Northwest Guilford, Myers Park and Cox Mill away from home has melded the team together.
“We played some really good teams. The first five games were against really good non-conference opponents. We’ve seen the really good teams out there in the state and we know what we need to do to prepare to become one of those teams toward the end of the season,” Herbst said. “The nine away games tightened the team up going into these home matches.”
Between the road trips to games, and playing in front of a small number of fans on the road, there’s been a close connection formed on the roster. Many of those six seniors see significant time on the field, and several have emerged as offensive weapons of the newer-look Patriots.
After 11 games, freshman Valentina Baccinelli has scored five goals with one assist, sophomore Amelia Millard has scored four goals and has an assist, freshman Jadyn Lamielle has three goals, and freshman Leah Carter has scored twice. A handful of other underclassmen are scattered across the formation for the Patriots.
Any talented group of younger players has to have the help of veteran players offering a helping hand to build up the program, and that’s where the upperclassmen, and a handful of seasoned sophomores, like Depenbrock, come into play.
“A lot of our sophomores and juniors have had to be leaders for our freshmen. I think this year especially, we’re one big team. There’s no division. Our seniors, Kassidy (Woodard), Abby (Pittman), Angie (Sassano), and Savannah (Dunahay) do a good job of coaching our younger players and making them feel welcome,” Depenbrock said.
And on Tuesday, those first-year players got their taste of feed off the energy of a home crowd. First came a 9-0 win over Scotland, followed by a hard-fought 3-2 win over Jack Britt Wednesday.
“It was nice to have the students out here finally,” Herbst said. “I knew tonight was going to be a battle, but it’s good to be back at home after nine away games. We’re looking forward to a lot of home games in April. Hopefully we can continue the undefeated streak at home.”