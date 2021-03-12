With a goal differential of nearly 100 for the season, the Pinecrest boys soccer team closed the regular season out with a 4-0 win at Richmond on Thursday.
Pinecrest (14-0) outscored its opponents 102-3 on the season and had 11 shutouts.
Cade McLaughlin scored a goal and had an assist. Gray Smith scored a goal off a McLaughlin pass. Gerald Ofosu scored on a penalty kick and Binka Woody scored on a free kick.
Nick Vences had an assist.
Pinecrest will be seeded in the state playoffs next week and finds out its matchup on Saturday.