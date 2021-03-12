Pinecrest vs Jack Britt 12.jpeg

Pinecrest's Gerald Ofosu collects the ball in a game against Jack Britt. Ofosu scored his 21st goal of the season against Richmond on Thursday.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

With a goal differential of nearly 100 for the season, the Pinecrest boys soccer team closed the regular season out with a 4-0 win at Richmond on Thursday.

Pinecrest (14-0) outscored its opponents 102-3 on the season and had 11 shutouts.

Cade McLaughlin scored a goal and had an assist. Gray Smith scored a goal off a McLaughlin pass. Gerald Ofosu scored on a penalty kick and Binka Woody scored on a free kick.

Nick Vences had an assist.

Pinecrest will be seeded in the state playoffs next week and finds out its matchup on Saturday.

