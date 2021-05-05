A pair of Pinecrest girls golfers locked in their spot to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship next week with high finishes at the 4A Central regional on Tuesday.
Freshman BB Rujiranan and sophomore Kitson O’Neal will compete Monday in the state championship hosted on Pinehurst No. 1 after their performance on Pinehurst No. 6 in the regionals.
Rujiranan shot an 87 and O’Neal had an 89 as the pair were the last two individuals to earn spots into the 18-hole championship.
Chloe Peters had an 91 to round out Pinecrest’s scoring on Tuesday.
In the 3A Central regional at Greensboro National, Union Pines posted a team score of 328.
Sara Adams led Union Pines with a 101, Jaclyn Manzo had a 111, Morgan Pettine had a 116 and Shawna McDonald had a 121.
North Moore’s Paige Ritter carded a 109 in the 1A/2A Central regional at Cedarbrook on Tuesday.