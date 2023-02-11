Pinecrest freshman Aniyah McGregor (15) drives to the basket during a Sandhills Athletic Conference girls basketball game between Union Pines and Pinecrest Friday at Union Pines High School. Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 46-41.
Inside a loud and jam-packed Bob Ward Gymnasium another battle for the ages between the Pinecrest and Union Pines girls basketball teams broke out. The rivals traded basket for basket until the final buzzer, with the Patriots slipping away in the final minutes for the 46-41 road Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
The Vikings (9-12 6-6 Sandhills) entered the fourth quarter with a 31-26 lead over the Patriots (12-6 10-2 Sandhills). That lead remained in the home team’s possession until a key 3-pointer by Pinecrest freshman Aniyah McGregor gave the Patriots the 39-38 lead with a minute and half to go in the game.
From there the Patriots would regain their confidence and force turnovers for quick offense over the final 90 seconds, including made free throws by freshmanJasiah Gilchrist and a layup to seal the win.
“I didn't really do too much offensively and I was making not the best passes, so in the second half we were down, and I realized that I had to step up a little bit,” McGregor said. “I was open, so I shot it. I know I can make, it's just I got to have confidence.
“We got some momentum and we took the lead and we just kept on from there.”
“Late in the game, we didn't quit. We continued to play. They believed in us, and we believed in them, and we got a job,” Pinecrest coach Ronsahu Cole said. “I wanted them to push up on them, and their guard (Tayrn Pekala). She's good and we wanted to keep the ball out of her hands. They just did a pretty good job down the stretch of doing what we wanted them to do.”
The Patriots started the game going on a 8-0 run before the Vikings scored their first points of the game with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. From there, the Patriots would hold their own with the Vikings continuing to battle until the Vikings took the lead late in the second quarter for a 20-16 advantage at the half.
“We played our game, I felt like the first half we were patient offensively, defensively we were getting out on the shooters, we were boxing out and we were able to get transition baskets,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “I felt like even in the third quarter we were able to get transition baskets. I felt like the difference in the ballgame was our youth showed for 28 minutes. I felt like we played really good and the last four minutes I felt like we were playing not to lose and got so apprehensive and timid that we started to turn the ball over.”
The start of the second half saw the Patriots and Vikings trading baskets with the lead staying in Union Pines’ control leading up to the crucial fourth quarter.
“We got some second chance shots. We executed our offensive well and got some stops defensively and our defense transitioned into offense,” Little said. “(Pinecrest) did a good job, and they were determined that they weren’t going to lose, and they kicked it up a notch. Their intensity went up, and our’s stayed the same.”
Zanodiya McNair led the way for the Patriots finishing with 17 points on the night. The freshman duo of Gilchrist and McGregor each scored nine points.
“This is my first time being in this kind of environment, because I didn’t play middle school ball,” McGregor said. “This is my first time playing in this kind of environment besides Richmond, so it was pretty cool and stressful at first but I got used to it in the end.”
“I’m looking forward to coaching her for another few years. She's a freshman this year,” Cole said. “She's been playing rec ball and things like that, and she got a taste this year her first year being on varsity as a freshman. She's buying in and I'm just looking forward to continuing to coach Aniyah,” Cole said.
For the Vikings Taryn Pekala led the team with 11 points, followed by Lunden Brown and Savannah McCaskill with eight points each.
The McCaskill sisters also combined with 24 total rebounds and six blocked shots. Pekala added to her stat line with eight rebounds and five assists.
“I said to my team before the game and I said it again after the game, ‘Don't make this game bigger than what it is.’ It is a basketball game ,and we get to play again,” Little said. “I said that to them in the beginning before the game started so that they didn’t let the crowd and all the outside distractions distract them because it's Pinecrest. And then after the game, win or lose, if we had won we still would have to get ready to play on Tuesday of next week, and we lost so we have to get ready to play on Tuesday.”
The Patriots and Vikings wrap up the regular season and will prepare for conference tournament play starting next week. Both teams secured a home first-round game, with the brackets being released Saturday.
“(This win) has given us momentum because next week we might play (Union Pines) again and we play the team that beat us twice (Scotland),” McGregor said.
“I like close games, I don't want close games, but I like close games because we're trying to teach them how to win tonight,” Cole said. “Kudos to Coach Little, she’s a great coach, but we’re just teaching them how to win and we pulled it out tonight. I think coming into the conference tournament, we know what it takes to win it so we're going to do our best to get the job done.”