Feelings of Christmas morning was what Pinecrest junior defender Cooper Molloy had when he woke up Monday morning. It was game day for the Patriot soccer team, but not just any game, it was a rivalry match with in-county foe Union Pines at home.
Anxiously through class Molloy sat, with only one present on his wish list: a win over the Vikings.
“We’ve been looking forward to this game since the start of the season,” Molloy said. “I was ready. In class, I was sitting there shaking. I was ready for this, and all the boys were too. We just really wanted it and they’ve never come to our house and beat us.”
A focused Pinecrest team delivered that gift to Molloy in the form of a gritty, defensive match against Union Pines where a goal midway through the first half provided a 1-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference win for the Patriots.
The Patriots (5-4-1, 4-0-1 Sandhills) went through a rough start to the season, but through conference play they have found a new identity this season, based around the defense that shined in the win over Union Pines (6-6-1, 4-2).
“I think since the start of the season, we’ve gone through some lows. We lost to some teams that were not as good as us. We’ve been grinding in practice and building. We’re just going to have to grind out these wins. It’s not going to come easy for us,” Molloy said. “It’s a different team than it’s been in the past with one returning starter. Our defensive core is built for that. We’ve got some really strong guys in our midfield with Eric Sabiston. We’re gritty, and that’s our game. That’s how it’s going to be.”
From the opening kickoff with dust and dried paint flying up at midfield, it was evident the match was going to come down to grit. Pinecrest had its new mindset play out in the win.
“I think Pinecrest outplayed us. They got the result that was deserved. It was, by far, not our best match of the year,” Blatz said. “We would not like to defend as much as we had to tonight, but we had to. (Goalkeeper) Liam (Thayer) made multiple outstanding saves in the first half to keep us in the match. We need to do a little better job of rewarding him by getting one on the other end.”
Thayer had a highlight reel’s worth of saves in the first 20-plus minutes of the match as the Patriots provided a challenge with their attackers. The Vikings had to defend hard by necessity, but that’s a position group that Blatz has seen grow this season, even through injuries.
In the 24th minute, the Vikings defense cracked when a pair of shots back to back from Pinecrest were batted away, but freshman Lucas Derickson wasn’t going to be denied on the third try. His first time playing in the rivalry, and his impact was immediately felt.
“I tried to hit it the first time with my left (foot) and the goalie blocked it and it landed right in front of him so I popped it over him and it went in,” Derickson said. “I watched all the boys growing up as a little kid. I was a ball boy and I always wanted to play with them. Never would I think I’d be a freshman scoring the game-winning goal.”
His composure was well beyond his experience at the high school level, but that’s not how it has been all season for Derickson.
“When I hopped on for my first-ever game, I was freaking out. I could barely touch the ball; I was never on it,” he said. “Coach (Jeremy Blake) knew I had talent. He always sees me in practice where I have much more confidence. I know if I mess up that I’ll just get the ball again. He taught me ways to get through it by turning my fear into confidence to play.”
The goal provided a boost for the defensive side for the Patriots, and the result suffocated the few offensive possessions Union Pines had in their attacking third of the field.
“On defense, our feet feel lighter and we’re ready. It just gives us more energy,” Molloy said.
On top of the play on the defensive front, the midfield limited the Union Pines touches in opponents territory.
“Their midfield was better than our midfield tonight. We just weren’t able to establish possession tonight,” Blatz said. “They did a great job of pressing everything.”
Union Pines plays at Lee County Wednesday and Pinecrest goes to Richmond Monday.
Pinecrest Holds Off Jack Britt
Recording a four-set win on the road, the Pinecrest volleyball team improved its win streak to six matches, tied for the longest of the season in a defeat of Jack Britt.
The Patriots (14-2) won with scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, and 26-24.
Caroline Bradford had 14 digs, 11 kills and seven aces in the win, leading a big offensive output from the hitters.
Jacey Olsen had 12 kills, Karsen Corbett added 10 kills and Marlee Johnson had six kills.
Sydney Karjala recorded 32 assists, 11 digs, five kills and three aces.
Pinecrest plays at Richmond Tuesday.
