HSSOC-M Pinecrest v Union Pines

Pinecrest Patriots Lucas Derickson (39) scores the lone Patriot goal during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Pinecrest and Union Pines Monday. Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 1-0.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Feelings of Christmas morning was what Pinecrest junior defender Cooper Molloy had when he woke up Monday morning. It was game day for the Patriot soccer team, but not just any game, it was a rivalry match with in-county foe Union Pines at home.

Anxiously through class Molloy sat, with only one present on his wish list: a win over the Vikings.

HSSOC-M Pinecrest v Union Pines

The Pinecrest Patriots put six players in the box for a Union Pines corner kick during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Pinecrest and Union Pines in Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days