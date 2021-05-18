Landry.jpeg

Pinecrest's Marshall Landry capped off a trip to the NCHSAA 4A state championship with a run to the semifinals at the Millbrook Exchange Park over the weekend.

 Courtesy photo

Pinecrest sophomore Marshall Landry lost in the semifinal round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A boys tennis single state tournament over the weekend at the Millbrook Exchange Park to finish among the top four boys players in the classification.

Landry, who won the singles at the 4A Mideast regional hosted at Country Club of North Carolina last weekend, won two matches on Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.

In the opening round, Landry defeated Hough’s Sebastian Hernandez in three sets, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3, and then won over Myers Park’s Ben Moore in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

Carl Thomas Gedlitschka from Grimsley, defeated Landry, 6-1, 6-3, in the semifinals and then went on to win the 4A state title in three sets.

Pinecrest doubles team of Will Blackwood and Charlie Hodges lost in the first round of the tournament to Hopewell’s Ryan Carpino and Anthony Carpino, 6-2, 6-0.

