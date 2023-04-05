Staring across the diamond at players they once wore the same blue and red Scotland jerseys with a year ago, Pinecrest’s Bryant Kimbrell and Hunter Huneycutt could have got lost in the moment and tried to over-play.
Being veteran players, they focused on the job at hand.
“One of the things we ask them to do is stay with us, meaning do what we do. We’ve got so much going on out there, we just need them to focus and pay attention to what we’re doing. And I thought they both did an incredible job,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said.
Playing within the game, the newcomers to Pinecrest contributed in key roles for an 8-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over the Scots in Southern Pines Tuesday.
“I just had to come in here as a bulldog. I came from there last year, and I wanted to show them that I had gotten better,” Kimbrell said. “I had to settle myself down in the moment and just throw strikes to get outs. I didn’t care about swings and misses. I wanted everything to be smooth and clean, and let my defense do the work behind me.”
Kimbrell, a junior for Pinecrest (13-2, 6-1 Sandhills), got the start on the mound in the first game of the series, and shook off two hits to the first two batters to fan nine Scotland (8-5, 3-4 Sandhills) hitters, and allow five hits in his winning performance.
With a zipping fastball, and a curveball that left Scotland batters looking twice, Kimbrell found out early warming up in the bullpen that his full repertoire was there.
“It’s a great feeling. It lets me know that I’m comfortable in it, and I can throw it in any count and it can fall for a strike,” Kimbrell said of his curveball.
The Patriots gave Kimbrell early run support with one run coming in the bottom of the first, and then two runs scored in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Kimbrell helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly in the first. Huneycutt reached on the first Pinecrest hit in the third, and scored in the next at bat from first after a perfectly placed J.C. Woolard bunt that Scotland sailed over first base and into right field. Woolard scored on a wild pitch, making it a 3-0 lead after three innings.
Huneycutt had a game-high three hits and he added RBI hits in the fourth and fifth innings, and the Pinecrest lead ballooned to 7-0 after five innings.
Despite playing with Scotland starting pitcher Blane Wagner in past seasons, Huneycutt said going into the batter’s box was just as much of a guessing game as when he faces any other pitcher for the first time.
“It’s a game and you never really know. It’s almost been a year now, so they’ve gotten bigger, they’ve gotten stronger and it was definitely a change. You never know how it’s going to go, and you never really have a plan either,” Huneycutt said. “It was just sitting back. He was struggling with his off-speed, so we took advantage of that fastball when it came to us. I think we did really good two-strike hitting.”
Scotland pushed three runs across on Kimbrell in the top of the sixth inning, and he left with one out in the inning and two runners on base. Senior Noah Arnett came on and struck out a pair to get out of the jam. The two arms in recent weeks have solidified themselves as a one-two punch to help get the Patriots for the first game to start the Patriots’ week off.
“At the beginning of the year, we played some really good teams, and got ourselves in that position. These guys have been there, and have learned what works and what doesn’t work,” Hewitt said. “With that, we’ve just kept putting them right back out there. Anytime you can have Noah Arnette or Bryant Kimbrell on the mound to close out Game 1, with a good Colby Wallace coming up next is what we want.”
Arnett allowed one hit to close out the game, and has thrown three straight scoreless appearances.
“Me and Noah, we work out together every day. We have a special bond, so we know we’ve got each other’s backs. When I start, he’s going to finish behind me. If something happens, he’s got my back and he’s going to do whatever it is to help,” Kimbrell said. “His energy gives everybody else energy, and it makes everybody feel good. I think when he’s up, the entire dugout is up.”
Wallace hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to add an insurance run. Pierce Perrotta had two hits in the win.
Pinecrest will close out the spring break series against Scotland on the road Thursday.
“You never really know what you’re going to get on spring break, so we ask them to come to the ballpark prepared, and they did,” Hewitt said. “Now we’ve got to do that again, going to their place on Thursday.”
Patriots Fall at Richmond
The Pinecrest softball team lost a 9-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference game to Richmond Tuesday on the road.
The Patriots (3-9, 1-6 Sandhills) struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning, but were unable to hold off the Raiders later in the game. Richmond scored four runs in the third inning, and three runs in the sixth.
Leading the Patriots at the plate was Frances Hanshew with three hits and an RBI. One of her hits was a triple. Lauren Jefferson had a pair of RBIs in the loss for Pinecrest, and Macey Jackson also drove home a run.
Freshman Addisyn Stayskal pitched a complete game, striking out three batters. Richmond’s Quston Leviner had 10 strikeouts.
Pinecrest plays at North Moore Tuesday.
