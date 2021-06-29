Rising Pinecrest High School Junior Holland Giles finished second in the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying event at Forest Creek Golf Club in Pinehurst Monday to lock in a berth to the 77th edition of the championship hosted next month at the Country Club of North Carolina.
Giles is the second Pinecrest golfer to qualify for the championship as Jackson Van Paris, who graduated this month, earned an exemption into the event being one of the top 85 age-eligible points leaders in World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Sihan Sandhu of Ashburn, Virginia won medalist honors with a round of one-under-par 71 on the club’s North Course.
Giles, of Pinehurst, shot an even-par 72 to qualify.
With a relatively quiet scorecard, Giles had a birdie and a bogey on each nine for the even-par round.
Also qualifying with Giles are Wilson Thrift of Charlotte and Eli Schmidly of Charlotte who shot two-over-par 74. Three players shot three-over-par 75 and went to a playoff to determine the final qualifying spot and the two alternate positions. Hampton Roberts of Cary won the final qualifying spot with a birdie on the third playoff hole. Jonathan Honeywell of Whispering Pines earned the first alternate position with Supapon Amornchaichan of Bangkok, Thailand taking the second alternate position.
The championship will be contested July 19-24 and marks the first time it will be played in North Carolina. The field this year has been expanded from 156 golfers to 264.