DSC_2677.jpeg

Pinecrest junior linebacker Jadin Baptist stretches out for a tackle on Middle Creek’s Michael Beatty in the first half of Pinecrest’s 40-24 win at home. Baptist led the team in tackles and had an interception Friday night.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

You know things are going right when a completely different play than the one called ends with an 84-yard rushing touchdown.

That was how the second play from scrimmage in the second half for the Pinecrest football team went when senior running back Nahjiir Seagraves went right of tackle into the open field, broke free and left the Middle Creek defense in his wake. Seagraves’ score, and his running in the second half led to a title wave from the home sideline that Middle Creek was unable to keep up with in a 40-24 win for the Patriots at home Friday.

DSC_2378.jpeg

Running back Nahjiir Seagraves looks for a running lane against Middle Creek.

