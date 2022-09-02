You know things are going right when a completely different play than the one called ends with an 84-yard rushing touchdown.
That was how the second play from scrimmage in the second half for the Pinecrest football team went when senior running back Nahjiir Seagraves went right of tackle into the open field, broke free and left the Middle Creek defense in his wake. Seagraves’ score, and his running in the second half led to a title wave from the home sideline that Middle Creek was unable to keep up with in a 40-24 win for the Patriots at home Friday.
“Nahjiir broke that long run and that really ignited us. We actually ran the wrong play, I’ll admit that,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said with a laugh. “An 80-yard touchdown, I guess you can say you ran the right play, right?”
After rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, the Pinecrest (2-1) senior tailback wasn’t pleased with his performance.
“The first half wasn’t really good for me. I had a little talk with myself at halftime, and I just turned on after that,” Seagraves said.
A new Seagraves came out in the second half and averaged 22 yards per carry. Two of the seven times he touched the ball, Pinecrest scored a touchdown to bolster a 10-point halftime lead out to 41-10 late in the third quarter. He finished with 23 carries and 260 yards with four touchdowns in the win.
And about that one 84-yard score, the end result was all that mattered to Seagraves.
“I don’t think it was the wrong play because we made it work somehow,” Seagraves said, cracking a big smile.
With the veteran offensive front clearing the way, Seagraves was willing to tote the ball however many times the Patriots needed him. Through three games, he has carried the ball 66 times.
“He’s the bellcow. That’s what I like to call him, the bellcow,” Eddins said. “The guy that you know if there ain’t nothing else working we can do this right here with him and have success. He ran physically and ran tough.”
As physical as Seagraves was on the offensive side of the ball, steamrolling Middle Creek (2-1) defenders for extra yardage, junior linebacker Jadin Baptist delivered his share of punishing blows on the other side of the ball.
“My mindset on defense is to strike the offense, punch them in their mouth. And if my team goes down, I’ve got their back and I’m doing it for them for all through four quarters,” Baptist said. “It took me a little while to learn to control myself. I learned to take deep breaths after the play and look over at my sideline and don’t look anywhere else.”
Seeming to be in on every tackle the Patriots had on the night, Baptist had 12 1/2 tackles in the contest, including five for a loss.
Eddins likes to say that Baptist plays like “his hair is on fire,” but don’t let that deceive how controlled he is in the chaotic manner he flies to the ball.
“He’s a stud. I’m glad he’s on our team. He plays with such passion. I’m just glad to see him get some success and have that success against another team other than us,” Baptist said. “He’s matured so much since last year as a sophomore, just understanding how to play the game the right way. We’re much better with him on the field.”
Pinecrest held Middle Creek to three points for the first 26-plus minutes of the game, before a touchdown run capped off a hurry-up offensive series for the Mustangs early in the third quarter, making it 20-10 Pinecrest.
Pinecrest worked quickly to respond with Seagraves’ fourth score.
Baptist collected two sacks of Middle Creek quarterback Josh Anderson in a span of three plays on the next drive, leading to a punt. Baptist and Anderson met up again on the next Mustang possession, but not physically, when the stocky linebacker dropped into coverage to claim Pinecrest’s only turnover in the game for an interception.
“I was looking at the quarterback and the quarterback was looking at me,” Baptist said. “That’s how it went.”
Seagraves’ night finished the series before Baptist’s interception, and speedy senior Brandyn Hackett came in and rushed for more than 130 yards in the second half. He scored a touchdown four plays after the interception to make it a 41-10 ballgame with 31 seconds left in the third period, and finished with 191 yards on the ground.
Pinecrest as a rushing unit finished with 468 yards on the ground.
“Coach coaches them up. I coach them up. It’s a team sport so all the backs coach each other up,” Seagravers said of the running back group. “If someone misses an assignment, we all get together and say, ‘Don't’ do this again.’ That’s how we fix all our mistakes.”
Two weeks earlier on the same field, Pinecrest lost to a balanced offensive attack in Rolesville. What came out on the defensive side of the ball Friday against Middle Creek seemed to be a stark contrast from the season opener.
“Getting a little better pass rush helps a little bit. Just cleaning up some assignments, we felt like we might have been doing a little too much early. We scaled it down a little bit to make it simple,” Eddins said.
The work to build up to the form the Patriots showed on Friday was 13 days in the making, Baptist said.
“When I was out there, all I could think about was, let’s get this win, let’s get back home and let’s eat. I’m trying to get home and sleep good, and not sleep angry,” Baptist said. “After the Rolesville game, I slept angry, but we came back and got to work and got the win.”
After resting peacefully Friday night, Pinecrest looks to win its third straight game this season at Grimsley next Friday.
