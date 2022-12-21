The Pinecrest boys basketball team was defeated by the Hough Huskies Tuesday night at home. In a home test for the Patriots, scoring runs from the Huskies prevented a late comeback and the Patriots were defeated 65-59.
The Patriots came out the second half swinging, eventually cutting the Huskies’ 13-point lead down to 45-42 heading into the fourth after a Colby Wallace 3-pointer at the buzzer. In the fourth, the Huskies found another offensive drive and started to pull away as they picked up the win on the road.
“It is us continuing doing what we do. We have to get stops. For a while, we were getting stops and we were playing together, then we stopped doing that and that’s when they got the lead and took advantage of some defensive lapses that we were having,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “When we stay together, we play well. That’s the main thing with this group is staying together when things get tough and we have a lot of potential to be a really good team, but we have to stay together and play together.”
The Huskies (8-3) and the Patriots (3-4) traded basket for basket in the first quarter, but it was the Huskies that went into the second quarter with a one-point advantage at 14-13. The Huskies went on one of their many scoring runs to take a 31-21 lead late in the second quarter, before eventually pushing the advantage out to a 13-point lead at 37-24 heading into the half.
Wallace led the way for the Patriots finishing with 18 points, Azir Gillespie followed with 16 points and JD Scarbrough with nine points. Other Patriot contributors were Elijah Melton with nine points, Will Stites with six and Javion Saunders with two.
The Patriots now prepare to host the Holiday In The Pines three-day event. Six teams will play three games over three days, with Pinecrest taking on West Brunswick Tuesday at 7p.m.
“This is a young group. This is a group that hasn’t been through varsity games before and they’re learning the effort and what it takes to play at the varsity level,” Parrish said. “I wish we have a few more wins right now, but we're at a good spot and I’m still confident and believe in this group and we’ll get better.”
On Monday, the Pinecrest girls basketball team was defeated 66-42 on the road at Hough to fall to 2-4 on the season. The Patriots scored two points in the first quarter and were held to seven points in the third.