Pinecrest hoops Friday 17.jpeg

Pinecrest's Colby Wallace (20) drives baseline against Cardinal Gibbons at home last week.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Pinecrest boys basketball team was defeated by the Hough Huskies Tuesday night at home. In a home test for the Patriots, scoring runs from the Huskies prevented a late comeback and the Patriots were defeated 65-59.

The Patriots came out the second half swinging, eventually cutting the Huskies’ 13-point lead down to 45-42 heading into the fourth after a Colby Wallace 3-pointer at the buzzer. In the fourth, the Huskies found another offensive drive and started to pull away as they picked up the win on the road.

