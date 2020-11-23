PC Cross Country SAC Meet-96.jpg

Pinecrest's Adrian Archer and Zach Gilbertson run in an event last season. The duo recorded top-three finishes over the weekend in Kernersville for the Patriots.

 The Pilot file photo

The Pinecrest cross country team opened its season this week with two meets. The first Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country meet of the season was held on Wednesday, featuring Lumberton, Hoke County, Jack Britt and Pinecrest at the Elks Course.

The developmental section boys were the first to officially race at the Elks Course’s newest configuration with the top two competitors, sophomore Evan Finney of Pinecrest and senior Preston Lykins of Pinecrest, both breaking the 20-minute barrier with times of 19:10 and 19:12. Senior Audrey Jacobs won the Girls section with a time of 26:48 winning by over a minute.

The varsity boys race was won by Pinecrest followed by Jack Britt, Hoke County, and Lumberton by team scores of 18, 62, 72, and 85 points. On the individual side, the top two competitors, Zack Gilbertson and Adrian Archer, broke the 18-minute barrier running times of 17:12 and 17:19.

The varsity girls race saw Pinecrest edge out Jack Britt by a team score of 19 to the Buccaneers’ 42. On the individual side, the top-five girls overall were freshmen with Mia Martin of Pinecrest winning in a time of 22:38.

On Saturday, Pinecrest competed in the 2020 Tabor Turkey Shoot against 3A powerhouses Weddington, Mount Tabor and West Forsyth.

The varsity boys were the first to compete with Gilbertson and Archer breaking 17 minutes, placing second and third with times of 16:23 and 16:25, respectively. Pinecrest placed third overall with a team score of 65 points and an average time of 17:26.

The varsity girls race followed with the Pinecrest sister duo of senior Carmen Alder and sophomore Vanessa Alder securing first and second in times of 17:37 and 18:13. Pinecrest once again placed third overall with a team score of 68 and an average time of 21:03.

The developmental races were broken into a gold and white race.

Pinecrest freshman Raymond Hoffman placed 10th in the gold boys race with a time of 18:37 for the fastest Pinecrest boys time. Junior Joe VanCleave placed seventh in the white race with a time of 20:15.

Senior Madeline Tyson placed eleventh in the gold girls race with a time of 24:09 for the fastest Pinecrest girls of either section. Freshman Anna Kathryn Foster placed third in the white race with a time of 26:49.

Adrian Archer is a student-athlete at Pinecrest High School.

