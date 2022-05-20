Another large crop of Pinecrest athletes signed to continue their academic and athletic careers in college Wednesday, including a first-of-its-kind signing for one athlete.
Signing in the ceremony was boys basketball’s Thomas Mandell, track and field’s Adrian Archer, and Jack Frye and Nate Devlin signing to play rugby in college.
Mandell signed to play basketball at Penn State Berks, a Penn State system campus in Reading, Pa.
The janitorial staff at Pinecrest got to know Mandell just as much as the basketball coaching staff did over the last few years. Early mornings in the James Moore Gym helped mold Mandell’s game as he frequently would contact whoever he could to let him in the gym at 5:30 a.m. most mornings.
“If you want to be good, you’ve got to be willing to get up to get better,” Mandell’s AAU coach Cash Sutton said.
This season, Mandell stepped into a bigger role for the Patriots and became one of the team’s top outside shooters and a key cog on defense.
“Him signing with Penn State Berks shows you that no matter how hard you work, you can achieve everything,” coach Kellen Parrish said. “He’d been dedicated to this and it shows. He’s getting his reward today.”
Shortly after Parrish was hired in June before the season, the first “random 910” number came up on his phone from Mandell.
“It was a student asking, ‘Hey coach, when can we get in the gym? When can you send me styles of play? What kind of style are we going to play?’ Parrish said. “I had no idea who this kid was or no idea what I was getting myself into. But for him to reach out and try to figure out what we are going to do and how we’re going to be successful says a lot about his character.”
Mandell said his family was the driving force in his work ethic as well as their support of him.
“I’ve seen how hard (my mom) works and how early she wakes up in the morning. It’s what inspires me to work hard,” Mandell said. “My dad kept pushing me. When I felt like quitting and I didn’t believe in myself and I thought no one else believed in me, I knew he believed in me. He always talked me up and kept me going.”
Being a distance runner requires a lot of discipline, and that attribute is one that Archer has exemplified over his career with the Pinecrest cross country and track and field teams.
The senior signed to run at Johns Hopkins University.
“I think the word for Adrian is ‘relentless.’ To be a distance runner, that’s a day in and day out commitment,” coach Mike Devine said. “When you talk about somebody who is committed to their sport and thinks about what it takes to be successful and applies it on the track, there’s definitely none better than Adrian Archer.”
Consistently among the best runners in the state for the last three seasons, Archer finished 54th in the cross country state championship race in November, and will run in the 3,200 meters at the state championship this weekend.
“I’d like to thank my teammates and Zack Gilbertson for getting up with me every day and training on the weekends as well. Cross Country is a fall sport, but we start in June and those guys are there every single day in the sun,” Archer said. “There’s always stuff to learn from everybody around here and everybody has a passion. That just pushes me to do the best that I can.”
On top of being a leader with his athleticism, Archer also was a leader for the team during warmups and was the team’s vocal leader.
“He goes forward to Johns Hopkins to double major and run in both cross country and track,” Devine said. He’s going to have a full plate, but there’s no doubt in our mind that he’s going to be super successful.”
Frye will also go on to run in college, signing with UNC Pembroke. The senior has been a key piece during his career for the shorter relay teams. This season he also tackled the challenge of two sports in one season, also playing baseball.
“He took off on that track and we wanted him to run, and it wasn’t the speed of which he ran, but the coaches looked at him and the fierceness with which he raced,” Devine said. “He puts that look on his face and he’s going to go out there and compete.”
That same ferocity is why Devine sees Frye being successful at the next level.
“He became not just an athlete, but a leader for our program,” Devine said. “All of that hard work and the fierceness, Jack, is going to make you successful in life.”
The competitive fire for Frye started at home with his brother, and then continued in practice with teammates.
“I’d like to thank my brother for making me a competitor. I could never stand losing to him, so it made me a strong competitor,” Frye said. “I’d like to thank my teammates for pushing me at practice, and making track fun.”
While rugby isn’t a sport that Pinecrest sanctions, Devlin quickly picked up the sport with the Southern Pines Youth Rugby Club.
“Nate started playing with us just over a year and a half ago. He took the ground running. He came out and learned the game fast,” club director Joe Hogan said.
“Queens University is one of the top Division-I rugby schools in the nation, not just in North Carolina.”
Nate is among the best in the state at rugby, representing the area when he competed with the USA South Panthers, who took first in their division in a tournament in Florida recently.
“Thank you to Devin (Griswell) for putting me into rugby. I wouldn’t be here without you pushing me through every step,” Devlin said. “When I started to doubt myself that I couldn’t make it, he was always the one pushing me every step.”
