In the mass of humanity that converged on the field at John W. Williams Stadium in the moments after the Pinecrest football team claimed an exhilarating victory over Laney in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs Friday, there was a countless amount of hugs shared.
Hugs from the players and coaches in jubilation from the 42-35 playoff win for the Patriots, a few embraces for junior defensive back Cohen Martinez, whose interception as time expired secured the win. There was one that junior Jaylin Morgan knew he needed to have with a teammate sometime before the lights cut off in the stadium.
“I didn’t know it was (senior lineman Dom Bialer). I’m about to go hug him, man,” Morgan said when he found out who pushed the pile for a fourth-quarter touchdown. “I love that guy. Thanks to all my linemen because I didn’t do it by myself.”
Morgan rushed for three scores, including two in the fourth quarter to push the Patriots into the second round of the playoffs.
“He’s a unique football player because he can go out and play defense and make a bunch of tackles. He plays on every special teams, and he can play running back and wildcat quarterback and throw the ball a little bit for you,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said of Morgan. “You don’t have many kids in your coaching career that can do things like he can. It’s special to have him.”
The scores provided the push on the scoreboard, but Pinecrest’s offensive line set up a trio of running backs to have a big night, and rush for 315 yards in the win.
“They give so much trust in the offensive line that they want to just keep running it and running it down their throat, and it’s working,” Bialer said. “It’s just about getting pancakes and clearing a way for the running back, and letting him get a big rushing touchdown.”
No. 7 Pinecrest (9-2) hosts No. 23 Jordan next week, with hopes of winning 10 games for the sixth time since 2009.
Caught in a dog fight with No. 26 Laney (6-5) in the first round Friday, Pinecrest had to adjust on the offensive side of the ball when the Bucs slowed down the Pinecrest passing game. The Patriots took it as a challenge.
After Pinecrest’s second offensive series of the game ended quickly with three straight incompletions, Laney took possession and scored early in the second quarter to go up 14-0 on a Sean Leonard seven-yard.
Pinecrest came back and focused on the run, with running backs Nahjiir Seagraves and Zymire Spencer each rushing for more than 100 yards and finding the end zone on big plays.
Seagraves broke free midway through the second quarter for a 44-yard touchdown to knot the score at 14-all.
Laney took a 21-14 lead into halftime, and Spencer scored two times in a span of four minutes on the clock in the third quarter to help Pinecrest keep pace with the Bucs. The second score with 1:36 left in the third came after Spencer broke through the defense for a 66-yard run, and made it a 28-27 Laney lead.
Morgan’s second score of the night came with a little help from Bialer. The offensive lineman was lying on the ground when he saw Morgan’s forward progress slow down just shy of the end zone, and he jumped into action.
“I just see (Morgan) stuck at the line and I was like, ‘He has to get in.’ I go up to him, push him in,” Bialer said. “It was just a quick reaction.”
Morgan crossed the goal line with 7:35 left, and a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Mason Konen to Eli Melton put Pinecrest up 35-28. Laney’s response came on a seven-yard touchdown from quarterback Ty Little to Carson Adkins with 5:44 left.
The time was nearly perfect for the Pinecrest offense.
“I knew we were moving the ball really well. I felt like we could make some plays and get down the field,” Eddins said.
After marching into Laney territory, Pinecrest’s offense was out of position after back-to-back false start penalties, setting up a third-and-17. Konen avoided pressure to get the ball in the hands of Spencer to get the first down.
“We just called a little tunnel back screen to Zymire. Good coaches aren’t that good unless they are smart enough to put the ball in good players hands,” Eddins said. “We could’ve scripted with no seconds to go, but we’ll take that and win that.”
One play later, Morgan and the power wildcat formation marched out on the field with less than a minute to go. Everyone in the stadium knew what to expect, but stopping it was a tall task that Laney was unable to do inside the five-yard line all night.
With 22 seconds left, Morgan followed the blocks of the line along with a “bunch of h-backs and a tight end,” and crossed the goal line one final time.
“I believe in my team. If the offense needs me to get in the end zone, I’ll get in the end zone. I try my line, and my blockers. They get me in there, I don’t do it by myself,” Morgan said. “We get in the end zone with it a lot because the blockers power it up, and I don’t feel like anyone can beat us up top when we’re that close.”
The formation is hard to stop, but not only because of the Patriots’ push up front, but because of the schematics behind it.
“There’s a lot of different looks and variations. A little bit of window dressing, or smoke and mirrors, and here he comes right here,” Eddins said. “We just dress it up the best we can.”
Both defenses look for a way to build momentum in the game. Laney had its share of stops of Pinecrest’s offense, and a fourth-down stop for the Patriots early in the fourth quarter turned the tides their way.
On the final play of the game, Pinecrest’s defense came through when Martinez went under a ball deep down field from Little for the lone interception of the game that came on the final play.
“Being able to get that interception at the end of the game, that feeling is just crazy. You can’t see or feel anything else, except just that feeling,” Martinez said.
Pinecrest was in the same position Friday as it was last year at this time, a home playoff game against a good offensive squad standing across the field. For a year, Pinecrest’s loss last year to Rolesville in the first round of the playoffs festered the Patriots.
“Everybody is doing the little things and we’re focused,” Bialer said, “and we want to go far in the playoffs.”
With its execution late, Pinecrest’s season, much like its rushing attack, keeps rolling.
“Even though I wasn’t here, they were here. They wanted to redeem themselves and show that they’re conference champions and wanted to make a run at this,” Eddins said.
