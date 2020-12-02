PC Block2.jpg

Pinecrest's Caroline Bradford, left, and Chloe Modlin go up to block an attack by Scotland's Carleigh Carter on Tuesday in Southern Pines.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Pinecrest volleyball team found itself in a situation it hadn’t been all season on Tuesday night at home, playing past the third set.

After cruising to three-set wins in each of its first four matches, the Patriots dropped the third set against Scotland in a battle of the two remaining undefeated teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. A late fourth-set rally lifted Pinecrest to solo first in the conference standings via set scores of 25-9, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-21.

“We kind of expected it because we know that Scotland is a good team,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “This was probably a thing that the Pinecrest girls needed for a growing step.

“Scotland certainly gave us everything they were worth tonight.”

PC Block.jpg

Pinecrest's Caroline Bradford (5) blocks the ball back to the Scotland side of the net during the Patriots' four-set win.

While adversity hadn’t been in a match for most of the season for the Patriots (5-0) entering Tuesday’s match, it’s something taught in practice to prepare the team for when those situations arise.

“Everyday in practice we run something where it’s that and we pose the question, ‘How are going to be when the times get tough?,’” Shepherd said. “It shows up three-quarters of the time that they are pretty resilient and they will fight until the last point of every set always.”

Those lessons from practice showed in the final two sets after Pinecrest cruised through the first two for wins.

Scotland led from wire-to-wire in the third set, but Pinecrest reached a breaking point midway through to make a lopsided Scotland lead shrink to a couple points.

Scotland (4-1), who was the only team last season to defeat Pinecrest in conference play, took an 18-10 lead in the third before the Patriots stormed back to cut the lead to 19-16 following a pair of aces from senior Lexi Allen, and then tied the set at 22-all as junior middle hitter Chloe Modlin had a pair of serves drop for aces. Scotland took advantage of three Pinecrest miscues to close out the set.

“We closed it down close enough, but it was a too little, too late kind of thing,” Shepherd said.

The play of that pair, especially Allen toeing the service line were guiding forces for Pinecrest in the win. Allen had 14 service aces and led the team with 28 service points, with a majority of those coming in rallies late in the first and fourth sets to close out set victories.

LexiAllen.jpg

Pinecrest senior Lexi Allen (13) watches at her tip goes over the outstretched arms of a pair of Scotland defenders on Tuesday.

“I’m calling zones, specific places to serve. We like to have the girls hit near that spot and we say that 50 percent is pretty good just to give them general direction. She probably hit her spot 50 percent or more tonight,” Shepherd said. “You could tell and see that she was feeling it. There was time in the third set where I just let her go. I didn’t call any zones for her.”

Scotland rebounded from Pinecrest leads on two occasions in the final set, including taking a 20-18 lead late in the set. On Allen’s serve, Pinecrest went on a 6-0 lead to go up 24-20 with a trio of service aces and a kill from Emmie Modlin to set up a Chloe Modlin block to close out the match.

Chloe Modlin had nine kills, seven aces and five blocks, while her sister Emmie had six kills.

Chloe and Karsen Corbett commanded the net in the win, much like Shepherd wanted to see from his middle hitters.

“We looked to both of our middles as being catalysts tonight,” he said. “Chloe with her serving was another one that I sort of let her go in a couple spots when we were down. That was nice to see a junior pick us up.”

KarsenCorbett.jpg

Pinecrest sophomore Karsen Corbett goes high for an attack against Scotland on Tuesday during the Patriots' home Sandhills Athletic Conference win.

Corbett had 11 blocks and five kills, and had stretches where the ball found her hands several times during a volley.

The resiliency that Pinecrest showed at times plays on a message that has been preached to the team since returning to workouts in September.

“You can relate that to the coronavirus or you can relate that to whatever you want to, but resilient on all ends and they showed that on the court tonight,” Shepherd said. “Losing that third set and then being down that fourth set, it was really nice to see one of our seniors put us on her back when she was back there serving.”

Sydney Karjala added 12 assists and 10 digs, Madi Ringley had 15 assists and six digs and Sophi Galford had 33 digs.

The match was the first of two against teams chasing Pinecrest in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings with a road match at Jack Britt, who sits at 4-1, awaiting on Thursday.

“We don’t really care who it is, we try to prepare as much as we can for every team,” Shepherd said. “We are going to soak up the win tonight and then back to work tomorrow.”

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

