Pinecrest’s Holland Giles remembers the feeling of coming up just short of qualifying for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship last season. As a sophomore he was part of the team that qualified for the state championship, but he missed the cut on being able to compete on Pinehurst No. 2 where the Patriots ultimately claimed the team and individual state title.
“I missed the states last year shooting a 75, so I wanted to come out here and play well today. And I did. I made a lot of putts too,” Giles said. “I just wanted to get back, but really try to stay in the moment and not get ahead of myself. I was just trying to keep it going low.”
At the 4A Mideast regional played on Pinehurst No. 6, no one played better than Giles. The junior posted the only round in the 60s in the round, with his round of 69 setting the pace for the regionals that the Patriots ran away with for the team title.
Behind Giles’ 3-under-par round, Pinecrest posted a team score of 289, winning the regional title by 12 strokes over Green Hope.
“There is so much talent here. We were expecting to do really well today,” Pinecrest coach Rich Handchen said. “The boys played well and now our next goal is to win on Monday and Tuesday. If our kids play our game, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t.”
Giles won medalist honors on Pinehurst No. 6 last year in a nine-hole conference match, and likes the way the course sets up for his game.
“I just love this course,” Giles said. “It’s a ball-striking course. I don’t have to putt really well. Putting is my worst thing, but my iron shots and my tee shots are what saved me all day.
“It was kind of tough. The back nine played tough for me because I shot a 33-36. The wind kind of picked up there at the end.”
With that being said, he was able to scramble on the closing stretch of holes after missing the last four greens.
Pinecrest's top three finished in the top four spots, and all five golfers that qualified for the state championship next Monday and Tuesday on Pinehurst No. 8 finished in the top eight.
“We’ll try to get out there every day and really try to familiarize ourselves with the course as much as possible,” Handchen said. “We want to go out there and try to build our confidence up and make them believe how good they are.”
Freshman Hudson Griffin carded an even par round of 72 and junior Isar Joshi shot a 73. Senior Jackson Bode, the lone returner from last year’s state title team, used a round of 75 to take seventh.
Carson Bertagnole finished with a round of 76 and was the top individual golfer selected to states to complete the five-player lineup heading to No. 8 for the Patriots.
“Hudson Griffin had it under par for a little bit and had a few bogeys, but shooting even par on this course as a freshman was great to see. Jackson Bode struggled early, but he hung tough to keep his round in tact,” Handchen said. “Carson struggled some but he’s a freshman and he’s learning. He’s got tremendous ability. Isar Joshi has been playing the best lately for our team and had a 73 today.”
The North Moore golf team continued its historic season for one final week, finishing third at the 1A Mideast regional hosted at Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club. The Mustangs’ four golfers posted a team score of 361 to finish one stroke behind Rosewood in second and 24 strokes behind East Wake Academy.
Leading North Moore in the regional was freshman Brady Presslar with a round of 87, followed by junior Mason Garner with an 88, senior Hayden Garner with a 93 and sophomore J.J. Doutt with a 100.
North Moore competes Monday and Tuesday in the 1A state championship at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.
Union Pines’ Gage Hull qualified for the 3A state championship as an individual. The sophomore posted a round of 78, and was the fifth individual selected from the 3A Mideast regional played at The Valley Golf Course in Burlington. The 3A state championship will be played at Pinehurst No. 6.
